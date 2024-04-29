'Acquiring technique and skill takes time,' says World Pastry Champion

Published: Mon 29 Apr 2024, 5:25 PM

We all enjoy indulging in desserts, don't we? Well, there's a lot that goes into making a pastry to satiate our sweet tooth. There are several techniques that need to be learned, mastered, and taken to another level when it comes to the art of pastries.

French pastry chef Angelo Musa, adorned with esteemed titles like World Pastry Champion (2003) and 'Best Worker' in France, has authored techniques that have left an indelible mark on the profession's history. In 2019, he was bestowed with the title of Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters, honouring his significant contributions to the pastry craft both domestically and internationally.

The creative maverick, who consistently pushes the boundaries of pastry-making, recently opened two dining concepts in Dubai. We caught up with the renowned chef who shared key tips for aspiring pastry chefs. Excerpts from the interview:

You've opened two eateries Bonbon Café and The Gallery in Dubai. Tell us what inspired you to introduce these dining concepts to the city?

The idea behind BBC was to open a French pastry shop in Dubai with a true French spirit and high quality, Limoges porcelain service. For The Gallery, I wanted to offer an afternoon tea with English inspiration, savoury and sweet, including scones, mini sandwiches, English tableware, and English service.

Your accolades include being awarded the titles of World Pastry Champion and Best Craftsman of France. How do these prestigious titles make you feel about your work?

These two titles were difficult to obtain, and it remains challenging even after achieving them. It demands daily excellence and discipline to maintain the standards of quality.

Innovation seems to be a central theme in your career. What are some of the artistic techniques or innovations you've developed that play a big role in your journey?

Throughout my career, I've been obsessed with reinterpreting everything I've learned. I've taken many techniques and pushed them to another level to surpass limitations. I've pushed the technical limits of sugar casting, creating pieces and structures, and also developed a technique for creating extremely delicate butterflies.

With your extensive experience and expertise, what advice would you give to aspiring pastry chefs who aim to excel in this competitive field?

I meet many young people or individuals aspiring to become pastry chefs, for example, at the Plaza Athénée, as apprentices, or the young ones I encounter in pastry competitions where I serve as a jury member. I always convey the same message to every young person I meet: be persistent, believe in your dream, and understand that acquiring technique and skill takes time. Hard work, repetition, and patience are essential, but dedication pays off.

Dubai is known for its diverse culinary scene. How do you see your pastry creations fitting into the landscape of Dubai, and what do you hope to contribute to the city's culinary culture?

French pastry requires high precision and quality techniques, and I strive to transmit this philosophy through my creations, making them appreciated by pastry enthusiasts of all cultures. I will continue to offer the best of French pastry to our customers, with flavours that will satisfy their palates.

Looking ahead, what are your future goals or aspirations in the world of pastry making and culinary arts? Are there any upcoming projects or collaborations that you're particularly excited about?

The Dubai project is still in its infancy, requiring a lot of work and attention. Perhaps in the future, opening more shops in the region could be a possibility.

What is your favourite pastry?

I have a sweet tooth and greatly appreciate pastry. If I had to choose one, it would be a well-made, freshly assembled mille-feuille. I love the pleasure of eating mille-feuille, with its creamy vanilla filling and caramelized puff pastry.

Is there an ingredient which you cannot do without when making a dessert dish?

I use vanilla extensively!

RECIPE FROM CHEF ANGELO MUSA

CHOCOLATE TRUFFLES

Ingredients:

• Cream 130 g

• Honey 35 g

• Unsalted butter 30 g

• Dark chocolate (70% cocoa) 225 g

• Total 380 g

Method:

1. Heat the cream, honey, and butter to 80°C, then pour over the melted chocolate. Mix well and blend.

2. Cover with plastic wrap touching the surface and let it crystallise.

3. When the ganache has a firm texture, pipe out cylinders using a piping bag fitted with a 10mm nozzle. Let them harden for a few hours.

4. Cut into truffles measuring 4 to 5cm using a slightly warm knife. Dip them into melted chocolate (tempered to about 32°C).

5. Add and roll them in cocoa powder. Let them harden.

6. Enjoy!

