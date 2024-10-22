Abu Dhabi increases cashback rebate for film, TV productions to over 35%

The Abu Dhabi Film Commission has raised its rebate for film and television productions, aiming to attract more high-profile production houses to the UAE's Capital. The authority has announced to increase their existing 30 per cent cashback rebate to more than 35 per cent on new application starting in January 2025.

Sameer Al Jaberi, head of Abu Dhabi Film Commission, told Khaleej Times, "Since 2013, Abu Dhabi Film Commission has offered a 30 per cent cashback rebate. We are now raising that rebate so producers can claim a cashback rebate starting from 35%++."

Explaining the "35%++" offer Sameer, said, "The plus plus means that the rebate starts from 35 per cent for qualifying productions but can increase based on a set of criteria which will be unveiled closer to January 1, 2025. This is a significant development for the global production industry and, of course, for the creative industries of Abu Dhabi."

The rebate also applies on travel and accommodation including airfares booked with an Abu Dhabi Media Zone Authority travel agent.

The UAE has emerged as a premier destination in the Middle East for the global film industry, grabbing the attention of Hollywood and Bollywood. With robust infrastructure, stunning landscapes and attractive incentives, it continues to draw further business.

The 35 per cent cashback rebate on productions, including feature films, television dramas (including series), commercials, other television formats, such as documentaries and telemovies shot in Abu Dhabi; and post-production, digital content services, visual effects (PDV) services for projects shot inside or outside Abu Dhabi.

Over the past 12 years, Abu Dhabi has hosted over 150 major productions, including Dune, Mission Impossible, and Star Wars, benefiting from the 30 per cent rebate incentive.

Besides Hollywood productions, Abu Dhabi has also become a magnet for Indian filmmakers from the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam industries, producing blockbuster films in the region.

With the new cashback offer, the emirate is positioning itself as an even more enticing hub for the booming industry.

Talking to Khaleej Times, Khalid Khouri, industry development director, Creative Media Authority (CMA), said "Our goal is to build on the already significant industry and sustain the growth and development of film and TV production in Abu Dhabi – whether that’s regional production or production from Hollywood and Bollywood.

"The entire production ecosystem benefits – from the 800+ private businesses (300 of which are production related) to the 1000 freelancers and then of course the talent and development arms of the Creative Media Authority. Simply put – more production means more business and means more learning opportunities."

With the emirate already attracting A-list filmmakers and leading production houses, Mohamed Dobay, the acting director general of the CMA, shared insights on why the Commission decided to increase the rebate. He highlighted that "for every dirham paid through the rebate scheme – independent studies show that more than three dirhams flows back into our local economy via travel and transport and accommodation and catering. "Hosting major productions, often with international teams in the hundreds, not only boosts spending but also showcases Abu Dhabi's safe and welcoming environment. This can lead to long-term tourism or even larger opportunities, such as cast and crew relocating their families and businesses to enjoy Abu Dhabi's extensive benefits – from golden visas and business support to cutting-edge facilities and a prime global location." Abu Dhabi has seven fully equipped broadcast studios ranging from 320sqm to 2500sqm each with a full production gallery, green room, canteen and dedicated make-up and dressing rooms. With industry support, diverse locations including coastlines, deserts, and iconic architecture, plus top-tier accommodations and production facilities, the city is an ideal destination for feature films, TV, or commercial productions.