Abu Dhabi gears up for 'Dil Se Desi: New Year’s Eve Extravaganza'

It’s that time again – when we say goodbye to the previous year and hello to the new one. Take your celebration up a notch with the Dil Se Desi: New Year’s Eve Extravaganza at 321 Sports, Hudariyat Island, Abu Dhabi. This event promises to deliver a night packed with unforgettable entertainment, music, and cultural festivities.

Headlining the event is Mellow D, who will mesmerise the audience with his chart-topping hits. Joining him is internationally acclaimed DJ Jizbaja. The night will also feature captivating Bollywood performances, the rhythmic energy of traditional dhol, and a number of lucky draws with exciting prizes to be won.

The event is designed to offer something for everyone. Guests can look forward to lively DJ sets, delicious food stalls serving diverse cuisines, and a host of activities that promise to keep spirits high. The evening will culminate in a spectacular countdown, welcoming 2025 with a burst of energy and excitement.

“We’re thrilled to host Dil Se Desi and bring a unique blend of international and desi flair to Abu Dhabi this New Year’s Eve,” said Simra, Event Organiser at Epricx. “With Mellow D, DJ Jizbaja, Bollywood performances, and so much more, this is set to be an extraordinary celebration that will leave lasting memories.”