Abu Dhabi: Celebrities, fans excited to see Shah Rukh Khan host IIFA 2024

Published: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 5:33 PM

Seeing Shah Rukh Khan on stage as the host of IIFA Awards 2024 is something both celebrities and fans are waiting for.

King Khan will be returning to the stage after several years as he takes on host duties tonight at Yas Island's Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

When we spoke to some of the stars at the IIFA press conference and IIFA Utsavam's green carpet on Friday, we asked what are they looking forward to the most this weekend.

"I love Shah Rukh sir when he hosts," said actor-singer Siddhant Chaturvedi. "Everybody does. And he's coming back after a long time, so I am very excited to see him."

In addition to watching all the performances, especially Rekha's, actor Ananya Panday is "super excited" to watch Shah Rukh host. "I have grown up watching him host on TV," she said. "I used to record him so I could watch it again and again."

Ananya, who will be performing this weekend, is also "happy just being an audience member," she said.

Crew actress Kriti Sanon, who is also set to perform this weekend, said Shah Rukh has this infectious energy. "I am looking forward to seeing him host," she said. "I used to always love watching him host because of the energy he has."