Abu Dhabi-based Animenia convention to offer Dh400,000 in cosplay prizes

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 5:34 PM

Are you an anime fan who is eager to show off their cosplaying skills? Wish you could see Japan-inspired live entertainment or meet your favourite anime directors, voice actors, manga artists, and video game creators? Well, you are in luck.

Abu Dhabi is transforming into a hub of all things anime this month, between October 23 and 27 thanks to Animenia, the biggest anime festival in the region.

Besides fun live shows that will feature J-pop and acrobatic manoeuvrers , you'll also have the opportunity to pose for selfies with characters like Naruto, Attack on Titan and Hello Kitty. Musical acts include Rasha Rizk, Syrian singer-songwriter and cartoon voice actress, who will take to the stage on October 25 and J-Pop band Flow the following day. They will be accompanied by Anime singer Mojo and the band Angela respectively.

Kicking things off on October 23 will be Yoko Takahashi, known for her hit song in Neon Genesis Evangelion.

There's also a designated gaming hub featuring a VR zone, Esports zone, Japanese-style arcade games, a central stage with Anime-inspired competitions and a publisher’s zone.

Have an idea for a manga or toon and don't know where to begin? Check out one of the anime-themed workshops.

Set against the stunning beachfront of Saadiyat Island, the event will also host an international cosplay competition with over Dh400,000 in prizes.

It's time to bring your cosplay A-game.

Tickets are now on sale on www.animeniaabudhabi.com, including Day Passes and the five-Day Festival Pass starting at Dh65. Concert tickets, meet-and-greet tickets, and other passes are also available.