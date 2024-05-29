E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Aamir Khan's son Junaid's debut film's release date, poster unveiled

'Maharaj' also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 3:12 PM

Last updated: Wed 29 May 2024, 3:13 PM

Makers of the much-awaited film Maharaj, which marks the acting debut of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan, finally unveiled the release date of the period drama.

Taking to Instagram, director Siddharth P Malhotra shared the first look poster and captioned it, "The fight for the truth between a powerful man and a fearless journalist. Based on true events - Maharaj is releasing on 14 June, only on Netflix! My next film as a director please give it all the love."


The poster features Jaideep Ahlawat and Junaid Khan.

In the film, Junaid plays a journalist.


Maharaj is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the YRF Entertainment banner. The film also stars Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey.

The film is set in 1862, a time when there were only three universities in India. The film's official logline reads, "Rabindranath Tagore is a year old and the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857 continues to fan the flames of independence. Against all odds, one man takes a courageous stand in a landmark legal battle, a true story that's now come to light in Maharaj -- more than 160 years later."

Junaid is all set to enter Bollywood with multiple interesting projects. He is quite occupied with work. As per a source close to the young artiste, he has already commenced shooting for his third film.

"Junaid Khan, who recently wrapped up a 58-day film schedule for his second project, has wasted no time and has already commenced preparations for his third film today, and his dedication to his craft is truly commendable," the source said.

The details regarding Junaid's second and third projects have not been officially revealed.

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment