Aamir Khan's son Junaid's debut film's release date, poster unveiled

Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 3:12 PM Last updated: Wed 29 May 2024, 3:13 PM

Makers of the much-awaited film Maharaj, which marks the acting debut of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan, finally unveiled the release date of the period drama.

Taking to Instagram, director Siddharth P Malhotra shared the first look poster and captioned it, "The fight for the truth between a powerful man and a fearless journalist. Based on true events - Maharaj is releasing on 14 June, only on Netflix! My next film as a director please give it all the love."

The poster features Jaideep Ahlawat and Junaid Khan.

In the film, Junaid plays a journalist.

Maharaj is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the YRF Entertainment banner. The film also stars Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey.

The film is set in 1862, a time when there were only three universities in India. The film's official logline reads, "Rabindranath Tagore is a year old and the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857 continues to fan the flames of independence. Against all odds, one man takes a courageous stand in a landmark legal battle, a true story that's now come to light in Maharaj -- more than 160 years later."

Junaid is all set to enter Bollywood with multiple interesting projects. He is quite occupied with work. As per a source close to the young artiste, he has already commenced shooting for his third film.