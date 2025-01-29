Aamir Khan spotted at Raipur airport

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. Photo: AFP

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was spotted on Tuesday at the Raipur airport.

He will next be seen in the film Sitaare Zameen Par.

Recently, at an event, Khan said that the film is set for release by the end of this year.

"My next film as a lead actor is Sitaare Zameen Par. We are trying to release it by the end of this year, on the occasion of Christmas. It is an entertaining film, I like the story. The shooting of the film has begun," he said.

The film is expected to feature Genelia in a pivotal role.