'Ready to work now': Bollywood star Aamir Khan reveals why he took a break from acting

Published: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 2:18 PM Last updated: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 2:34 PM

Aamir Khan says he is back to movies after a short break that helped him reconnect with his family.

The actor-filmmaker, who has produced former wife Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, said the time away from movies helped him bond with his family. He revealed that he also started learning Hindustani classical music during this period.

"I had taken a short break because I wanted to spend time with my family. I was busy with my work for so many years... I spent a lot of time with my family and tried to build a strong bond with them," Aamir said during his appearance on News18 India.

"I am ready to work again now. I began shooting for my next film from Feburary 1," said Aamir, who took a break from movies after the failure of Laal Singh Chadha in 2022.

Asked whether he was open to doing romantic movies, Aamir said he would feature in one if it had an age-appropriate romance.

"Romance is a little uncommon in this age but if they are age appropriate, why not? I would like to do all kinds of genres. But I can't become an 18-year-old, I will not do that," he said.

The actor, 58, praised Rao's second directorial project, which is set to release on March 1. Rao made her debut as a filmmaker with Dhobhi Ghat in 2010.

Rao said Aamir had given a screen test for Laapataa Ladies but they mutually decided to cast Ravi Kishan in the role of a cop as the movie has a rural backdrop.

