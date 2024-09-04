He stands accused of using propofol on 181 occasions between 2020 and 2022
Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming mystery thriller, The Buckingham Murders, has spoken up about what connected her to the role of a cop in the film.
The Jab We Met, actress was in Mumbai for the trailer launch of the movie along with director Hansal Mehta and co-producer Ektaa R Kapoor.
"I think a mother's love has no language. It's a feeling. So, I think being a mother I understand that a mother's love has no specific language. It's in her eyes--her love, her pain, you can see it in her eyes. That's important," she said.
Speaking about how she balances her personal and professional lives, Kapoor Khan added, "I enjoy that hustle of working and being a mother and wife at the same time."
In the film, she plays a grieving police detective tasked with tracking down a child murderer.
In an interview with Variety, Kapoor Khan had revealed that her character in the film is inspired by Kate Winslet's role in Mare of Easttown.
"I love Mare of Easttown and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I've really been dying to do. So we've moulded a little bit on those lines, she [Winslet] plays a detective in that," she said.
The Buckingham Murders will be released in UAE cinemas on September 12.
Besides this, Kapoor Khan will be seen in director Meghna Gulzar's project, Daayra and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.
ALSO READ:
He stands accused of using propofol on 181 occasions between 2020 and 2022
Meeting being held in view of certain contentious issues on the web series based on the real-life hijacking in 1999
AP Dhillon rose to fame with the chart-topping hit 'Brown Munde'
The 'Kalki 2898 AD' actress is expected to give birth later this month
Gangster claims responsibility for violent act
He got down on one knee at the beach
Earlier this week, Siddique quit as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes
She was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday