Dubai's 'winter district' returns: Festive fun for all, tickets starting at Dh25

Dubai’s most enchanting holiday event, Winter District, is returning this December, bringing festive cheer and holiday magic to a new venue in the heart of the city. From December 14 to December 22, the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre will be transformed into a spectacular winter wonderland, offering holiday lovers of all ages a place to celebrate, shop, and make memories.

After a successful debut last season, Winter District is back with even more excitement, bigger attractions, and a vibrant new location. Visitors can look forward to a dazzling display of twinkling lights, enchanting holiday decor, and a warm, festive atmosphere. This year’s Winter District promises to be a must-visit destination for everyone seeking holiday magic.

The Winter District Marketplace will feature a selection of locally crafted gifts, from unique ornaments to handmade trinkets that make for the perfect holiday presents. In addition to shopping, guests can savour a wide range of festive food and beverages. This year’s lineup includes treats from local favourites like Joe & The Juice’s Rolling Joe truck, Freedom Pizza, and Fade Fit’s healthy snacks. Partnering with JA Resorts & Hotels, Winter District will also offer a luxury hospitality and beverage lounge, giving guests a touch of holiday indulgence.

Winter District has something for everyone, making it a fantastic family-friendly destination. Kids can delight in magical moments with Santa at Santa’s Grotto, explore the snow play area, and enjoy various activities, including face painting, arts and crafts, and mega inflatables. The event will also feature a lineup of live carollers filling the air with festive tunes, as well as fun carnival games, children’s workshops, and more. Tickets start from Dh25.