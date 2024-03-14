7 things to do this weekend in the UAE

Published: Thu 14 Mar 2024, 6:21 PM

Al Marmoom Heritage Village

Experience the rich culture of the UAE at the festival held in Al Marmoom Heritage Village. Enjoy a variety of activities, exhibitions showcasing local arts and crafts, and shopping opportunities. The highlight of the event is the camel races, where you can root for your favourite desert ship as it races towards the finish line. Admission is free, and the festival runs from Wednesday, March 13 to Thursday, March 28, starting from 2pm onwards at Al Marmoom Heritage Village.

Movies at Roxy

Catch screenings of Oscar-nominated films like Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Anatomy of a Fall, and The Holdovers at various Roxy cinemas located in Dubai Hills Mall, City Walk, The Beach JBR, Al Khawaneej, and Boxpark. Tickets start from Dh40, and the screenings run until March 17 at Roxy Cinemas in different locations.

Tea Bar at Arte Museum Dubai

Experience Arte Tea Bar, a unique table featuring media art, where you can enjoy an iced, date milkshake while admiring the artwork 'Plum Blossom', inspired by the crescent moon. At the museum, you can also explore the Eternal Nature exhibition, which offers an immersive journey through 14 zones showcasing the breathtaking beauty of nature. Admission for adults is priced at Dh109, and the exhibit is open daily from 10am to midnight until the end of Ramadan at Dubai Mall in Downtown Dubai.

Masha and The Bear

Embark on an exciting adventure with Masha and The Bear, during a stage production at the Coca-Cola Arena on March 16 and 17. Based on the popular Russian animated comedy series, the show follows the antics of a retired circus bear whose peaceful life is disrupted by a mischievous four-year-old girl named Masha. Join them on a train journey as they explore the world with the help of Panda, Tiger, and Penguin. Tickets start at Dh125.

C1 Championship

The C1 Championship, the first female-jockey-led camel racing competition, is back for its third season and will be on until March 16, 2024. Participants from various countries will compete in five races at the Dubai Camel Race Track in Al Marmoom. Points will be awarded based on race performance, with the highest-scoring jockey crowned the winner. Entry is free, so come and enjoy the excitement of the 1,200m flat course. Located on Dubai-Al Ain Road, Al Marmoom – Dubai.

Expo City

This Ramadan, Expo City Dubai has become a vibrant Emirati neighbourhood with a souq, traditional activities, and entertainment. Visit from March 9 to April 8 for a cultural experience, including performances, workshops, and iftar options. Entry fee: Dh20, with additional charges for activities. Entry for children under is free.

Fireworks across the city

Experience dazzling fireworks during Ramadan celebrations at Al Seef, Dubai Festival City Mall, Bluewaters, and The Beach, JBR, every weekend during the month of Ramadan. Join the festivities with family and friends.

