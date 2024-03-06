150 4WDs, dessert buggies: What it took to shoot 'Dune: Part Two' in Abu Dhabi

Denis Villeneuve and Rebecca Ferguson on the sets of Dune: Part Two

In recent years, Abu Dhabi has emerged as a significant player in the global film industry, attracting major international productions and nurturing local talent.

When it comes to filming in Abu Dhabi's enormous desert landscape, the force has always been strong (Star Wars pun intended). From Hollywood greats like Furious 7, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and now Dune: Part Two to popular Bollywood films like Bang Bang! and Baby, the city has been central to many international productions.

With Dune: Part Two, partly shot in Abu Dhabi, the Emirate's position only solidifies as a major destination for films, series, and all things entertainment.

In an exclusive interview, Mohammed Dobay, Acting Director General of the Creative Media Authority, and Sameer Al Jaberi, Head of the Abu Dhabi Film Commission, shed light on the economic and creative impact of supporting productions like Dune: Part Two in the UAE.

Mohammed Dobay - Acting Director General of the Creative Media Authority

As the Acting Director General of the Creative Media Authority, could you discuss the economic impact of supporting international productions like Dune: Part Two in the UAE? How does such collaboration contribute to the growth of the local film industry and economy?

Supporting Hollywood, Bollywood and Arabic screen production presents a huge opportunity for the economy of Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE. The economic multiplier of supporting a production has been well documented and, for every dirham we spend in our generous rebate scheme, the economic return is more than three times over. The return on our production rebate spend comes through various factors such as accommodation, transport and the other logistics required for large-scale productions, including Dune: Part Two. Supporting the economic diversification plans of our wise leadership continues to be our main motivator, alongside the growth and development of all creative industries, including screen.

In what ways does hosting international productions like Dune: Part Two help in nurturing and developing local talent in the film industry? How do local talents benefit from exposure to international set-ups?

Supporting international productions gives opportunity to many individuals. For example, with Dune: Part Two, we supported the placement of five young, local individuals who were keen to pursue a career in the creative industry and who may well go on to become the figureheads of our industry in the future. The exposure that these sorts of internships give our young citizens truly directs their careers and hones their skills, in order that they might seek a fulfilling career and represent our nation within the creative industries. Giving our young creatives these opportunities also helps safeguard the local talent pipeline of the future.

What specific initiatives or incentives does the Creative Media Authority offer to attract international productions to the UAE, and how does this contribute to the overall development of the local film ecosystem?

The Creative Media Authority offers a 30 per cent cashback rebate on production spend in Abu Dhabi through the Abu Dhabi Film Commission (ADFC), which is very competitive for filmmakers across the globe; ADFC also provides holistic support pre, during and post-production.

Sameer Al Jaberi - Head of the Abu Dhabi Film Commission

Sameer Al Jaberi

As the Head of the Abu Dhabi Film Commission, could you provide insights into the production efforts undertaken in-market to support Dune: Part Two?

Abu Dhabi Film Commission (ADFC) provided multi-layer support pre, during and postproduction, while our partner, Epic Films, led on facilitating the production through a range of logistical support, including providing vehicles and constructing tents and camps for costume rooms, sets, canteens, and production equipment storage. We also leveraged leverage our partnerships with Environmental Agency Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Municipality, Abu Dhabi Executive Office and Image Nation Abu Dhabi to help make the international production team.

Can you elaborate on the role of the Abu Dhabi Film Commission in facilitating the filming process for Dune: Part Two? What logistical and infrastructural support was provided to ensure a smooth production experience?

Travel and accommodation are just two examples - more than 150 4x4s were hired for the duration of the shoot, for the crew to be able to travel between the hotel and the filming locations, while other transport included more than a dozen shuttle buses and a handful of off-road desert buggies.

In terms of communications and connectivity, with the support of Etisalat, a temporary 4g signal mesh system was created, allowing the team of more than 500 people to communicate with one another, and an IT department beamed a 4G signal from temporary towers to all sets and McGregors Village - an impressive temporary accommodation solution that housed approximately 150 overspill crew.

Dune: Part Two is cinematically brilliant. The way it projects locations on screen makes it a must watch cinema experience. But surely there were challenges while making all this possible? What are some of the challenges you faced as the head of the film commission?

A production of this significance certainly comes with unique challenges - including creating an infrastructure of over 30kms worth of temporary roads with the Environment Agency. These roads were crucial in allowing access to previously inaccessible desert areas with large machinery (including 4x 160 tonne cranes, 2x 95 tonne excavators, 43x tele handlers, and many more) required for the shoot.

A still from Dune: Part Two

How do you envision the success of Dune: Part Two impacting the future of filmmaking in Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a whole? What opportunities does it create for further collaboration with international productions and local filmmakers?

ADFC has already welcomed over 150 large scale productions to film in the Emirate, including Furious 7, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Mission Impossible Fallout, and Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One.

Dune: Part Two will only further promote the Emirate as a world-class production destination, inciting more collaborations from local and international filmmakers looking to take advantage of the incentives and production services on offer, as well the variety of filming locations, welcoming culture, and our safe and stable working environment.

