Watch: Laurel River wins $12 million Dubai World Cup

Laurel River won the $12 million Group 1 Dubai World Cup at the Meydan Racecourse on Saturday night.

Earlier, the action got going with Saudi Arabia's Tilal Al Khalediah charging away to win the $1 million Group 1 Dubai Kahayla Classic for Purebred Arabians, the first race of the afternoon.

Ridden by Adel Al Furaydi, Tilal Al Khalediah beat Barakka by six and a half-length in the 2,000-metre contest.

Two Rivers Over, trained by Doug O'Neill, chased down Walk Of Stars and defending champion Isolate to clinch the $1 million Group 2 Godolphin Mile run over 1,600 metres.

Tower Of London, the mount of Ryan Moore, made the push in the final furlongs of the 3,200-metre affair to triumph in the $1 million Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup.

California Spangle, ridden by Brenton Avdulla, beat out Star Of Mystery, the ride of the famed Italian jockey Frankie Dettori, to win the $1.5 million Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint.

Japan's Forever Young clinched the $1million Group 2 UAE Derby, while record UAE Champion Jockey Tadhg O'Shea rode Tuz to victory in the $2 million Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen, run over 1,200 metres.

Facteur Cheval, the ride of Maxime Guyon, won the $5 million Group 1 Dubai Turf ($5 million), run over a distance of 1,800 metres.

Godolphin's Rebel’s Romance, ridden by Dubai World Cup winner William Buick, landed the $6 million Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic.

RESULTS

Race 1: Group 1: Dubai Kahayla Classic for the Purebred Arabians ($1 million)

Winner: Tilal Al Khalediah

Race 2: Group 2: Godolphin Mile ($1 million)

Winner: Two Rivers Over

Race 3: Group 2: Dubai Gold Cup ($1 million)

Winner: Tower Of London

Race 4: Group 1: Al Quoz Sprint ($1.5 million)

Winner: California Spangle

Race 5: Group 2: UAE Derby ($1 million)

Winner: Forever Young

Race 6: Group 1: Dubai Golden Shaheen ($2 million)

Winner: Tuz

Race 7: Group 1: Dubai Turf ($5 million)

Winner: Facteur Cheval

Race 8: Group 1: Dubai Sheema Classic ($6 million)

Winner: Rebel’s Romance

Race 9: Group 1: Dubai World Cup (12 million)

Winner: Laurel River

