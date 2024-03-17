RCB win maiden Women's Premier League title after Delhi batting collapse in final

A field of 78 golfers, playing in 39 pairs, will tee off on April 14 in a 1:00 pm shotgun start hoping to move closer to qualifying for the regional final
Royal Challengers Bangalore won their maiden Women's Premier League (WPL) title after their spinners restricted Delhi Captials to 113, setting the stage for an eight-wicket victory with just three balls to spare in New Delhi on Sunday.
Chasing a modest total, Bangalore started slowly and weathered the loss of openers Sophie Devine (32) and captain Smriti Mandhana (31) before Ellyse Perry (35 not out) and Richa Ghosh (17 not out) led them to victory in the final over.
Delhi captain Meg Lanning won the toss and chose to bat, the same decision she made last year when her team lost the final of the inaugural edition to Mumbai Indians.
Shafali Verma (44) and Lanning (23) started well with a blistering 64-run opening stand in seven overs before Sophie Molineux (3-20) put the stops on their charge with three wickets in four balls.
Sobhana Asha (2-14) and Shreyanka Patil (4-12) then chipped in with wickets at regular intervals to clean up the middle order and tail as Delhi collapsed and were dismissed for 113 in 18.3 overs.
Delhi's Shikha Pandey (1-11) and Minnu Mani (1-12) had some success in containing Bangalore's run rate in the first 12 overs, but Perry and Ghosh regained the momentum in the last five overs, to ensure victory.
A field of 78 golfers, playing in 39 pairs, will tee off on April 14 in a 1:00 pm shotgun start hoping to move closer to qualifying for the regional final
UAE’s Grenville-Wood, who moves up to 16 in the Road to Mallorca Challenge Tour Rankings, takes on the Royal Calcutta Golf Club in the Kolkata Challenge
As many as 17 properties across the Middle East and Africa were honoured at an entertaining prize-giving ceremony aboard the historic QE2
The UAE's haul of 12 medals included four gold, four silver and four bronze
Pandya has replaced Rohit Sharma, who led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles
In the 10km men's open race, Ethiopia's Dagne Tesfu Demsie took the top honours ahead of Anouar El Ghouz and Noaman El Assaoui
The American won after close rival David Puig missed a five-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole
The championship saw the country’s best male and female competitors lock horns