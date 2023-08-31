India-Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final: Timings, where to watch in Dubai today

Ongoing initiatives and innovations will further solidify the Dubai-based club’s position as a leader in environmental conscious golfing
As one of the biggest cricket tournaments comes to an end this year, UAE residents have been gearing up to watch an exciting final of the Asia Cup tournament.
The top two teams are set to go head-to-head for the second time in the league on September 17.
Don't forget to set your alarm, here are the timings for the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final:
If you miss cheering at the cricket stadium and want to watch the match, here are some great locations around Dubai that will be screening the event live. So, make sure you grab a seat and a bite before the big game begins!
Check out these great spots below:
A popular sports bar in Dubai, the Huddle has several delicious offers for cricket fans while they watch the game. They will offer a fixed menu with food and beverages for those who want to munch on something delicious while watching the game.
You can reserve a spot in advance by calling 050 100 7065.
What better place to catch the iconic game than a restaurant by ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan!
The sports restaurant has six LED screens and a massive 200cm giant screen.
Located in Jumeirah 1, Flying Catch offers buffet-style options at Dh149 per person and 20 per cent off on their menu.
Cricket enthusiasts can go to TJ's at the Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers for the Asia Cup.
The popular spot will be screening the match and providing some great match-hour deals.
This cosy restaurant and sports lounge in Bur Dubai has been a go-to spot for residents across town. Enjoy the game live, with vibes from the 80s and 90s, as Yesterday brings the past to our present.
Continuing the tradition, they will also be screening the big game.
ALSO READ:
Ongoing initiatives and innovations will further solidify the Dubai-based club’s position as a leader in environmental conscious golfing
An all-expenses trip to the US for the World final and a bucket-list visit to the Masters awaits the overall regional champions
The next initiative planned is a TSCT Singles Matchplay
The revival of Class 3 racing in the UAE began earlier this year, with Arif Al Zaffain and Nadir Bin Hendi taking Fazza to victory in Abu Dhabi
Janet Kim won the individual event on the day with a strong back-nine finish
Spots for The Open at Troon for Niemann, Rikuya Hoshino and Adam Scott as Dubai-based Meronk grabs another Top-10 finish
Emirates Golf Federation release new calendar for series which is open to both UAE Nationals and expats
South Africa's Blitzboks overcame a spirited Argentina 12-7 to lift their fifth straight Emirates Dubai 7s trophy