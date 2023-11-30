Watch: Indian PM Narendra Modi arrives in UAE to participate in COP28

Photo: Screengrab/WAM

Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 11:37 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the UAE on Thursday to participate in the COP28 summit.

Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

The UN Climate Change Conference began at Expo City Dubai and runs till 12 December.

Watch the video here:

