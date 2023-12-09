Photo by Angel Tesorero

Published: Sat 9 Dec 2023, 3:55 PM Last updated: Sat 9 Dec 2023, 4:30 PM

About 2,000 climate activists attending the ongoing COP28 in Dubai have joined the global action on Saturday — demanding climate justice and protection of human rights.

Carrying a huge black banner emblazoned with “Ceasefire Now” in bold letters, written in English and Arabic, the protesters shouted their call while marching around the UN-controlled Blue Zone.

“We are coming together to march for climate justice to show solidarity with the people of Palestine and demand ceasefire now,” speakers at the protest said.

From the UAE to Uganda, more than 300 cities are standing up for Palestine. "It is up to the peoples of the world to call not only for a ceasefire but for the end of decades of settler colonialism and apartheid," they said. The climate justice movement echoes the call being made by social movements everywhere.

