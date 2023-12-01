Turkey's Erdogan offers to host UN climate talks in 2026

Both the US and China have reportedly agreed 'to work together to sort out their differences on fossil fuels and accelerate action on climate change'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered on Friday to host the United Nations COP31 climate conference in 2026.
Erdogan's announcement at this year's gathering in Dubai puts Turkey in the race against Australia, which announced its candidacy earlier this year.
"We have announced our candidacy to host the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference, to be held in 2026," Erdogan said.
"I am certain that you, esteemed friends, will provide the essential support in this regard."
Turkey in 2021 became the last country among the Group of 20 major economies to ratify the Paris Climate Accords, committing itself to meet the net-zero emissions target by 2053.
The importance of environmental issues soared in Turkey in the wake of deadly wildfires in 2021 that ravaged large parts of the country's Aegean and Mediterranean coasts.
"In pursuit of the net-zero emission target, our decarbonisation roadmaps for the steel, aluminium, cement, and fertiliser industries have been finalised," Erdogan said.
"We intend to increase the proportion of renewable energy to 69 per cent by 2053."
Reeling from a massive earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people in February, Turkey withdrew from hosting a key UN biodiversity meeting in 2024 in order to focus its resources on reconstruction efforts.
