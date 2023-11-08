Sustainability is central part of Islam: UAE expert

File photo

Sustainability is a basic tenet of Islam and should be binding on all Muslims, according to an expert. “Preserving the planet is like preserving the religion,” said Dr Wadeema Al Dhaheri, a professor at the Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities in Abu Dhabi. “Allah has clearly asked to protect the earth. Pollution and the disease it causes are a type of harm that Islamic law prohibits.”

She was speaking on the first day of the international conference by the UAE Council for Fatwa, which brought together several experts to discuss and debate on several issues. Throughout the day, speakers highlighted how preserving the environment and ensuring sustainability is a central part of Islam.

Dr Wadeema quoted some verses from the Holy Quran in support of her statements. She called on experts in the audience to pass fatwas on sustainability and make it an integral part of Islam.

This came as the UAE hosted 28 faith leaders and mediated the creation of a powerful document in which influential figures committed themselves to addressing climate change. The document was signed at the Global Faith Leaders' Summit in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Urgent need

During the session, Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, president and CEO of the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators, said in her keynote speech that adapting to a sustainable new future is more urgent than ever.

“Addressing the climate crisis does not require relying on one solution only,” she said. “Rather, it needs the implementation of a set of solutions to bring about the necessary transformations in new and innovative ways, and to accelerate change. It is necessary to strengthen the links of continuous cooperation globally between individuals, governments, companies, and community partners everywhere.”

The UAE will host COP28 in Dubai later this month, bringing the world together to take stock of its progress on the Paris Agreement. According to experts, the world has less than three years to halt carbon emissions to prevent further damage.

UAE Council for Fatwa member Dr Ahmed Abdulaziz Al Haddad conceded in his speech that the world was facing a catastrophe in terms of the environment and that it needed to be addressed urgently. However, he also added that due diligence must be done while dealing with it.

Joining virtually, Dr Rashid bin Mohammed Al Hajeri, chairman of Sunni Endowments Council Bahrain, reiterated that Islam was a religion for all times and, hence, it was important for the Islamic community to come to a collective conclusion on what was needed in terms of Shariah regarding climate change and sustainability.

