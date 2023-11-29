Hanadi Al Fahim. Photos: Supplied

Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 11:36 AM Last updated: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 1:00 PM

Emirati environmentalist, author, and businesswoman Hanadi Al Fahim has introduced a new line of eco-friendly towels called BU, derived from bamboo and recycled plastic bottles.

Celebrating the art, culture, and heritage of the UAE, this marks the country's first sustainable towel company.

“I am thrilled to launch BU. Our towels are not only eco-friendly but also a reflection of the UAE’s culture and heritage through our designs. We believe that sustainability and cultural identity are essential to our future, and BU aims to promote both,” said Hanadi, who seeks to promote sustainability and eco-friendliness by using bamboo as the primary material for the towels.

Bamboo is a fast-growing, sustainable, and renewable resource, making it a great choice for environment-conscious consumers. The recycled polyethylene terephthalate (RPET) used in the towels is made from recycled post-consumer plastic bottles, further reducing the environmental impact of production and reducing waste by repurposing plastic bottles that would have otherwise ended up in land fills.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Each of these towels contributes to a cleaner planet.

BU towels at COP28

In the ‘Year of Sustainability’, the launch of the eco-friendly towels comes ahead of the crucial UN Climate Change Conference COP28, which starts in Dubai on Thursday, November 30. The "sustainably crafted towel with a cultural flair" will be featured at the Terra – the Sustainability Pavilion in the Green Zone of COP28.

The towels feature a range of cultural Emirati prints that reflect the rich heritage and history of the UAE with some of the designs created in collaboration with local artists, ensuring that each towel is a unique work of art that represents the local culture.

Hanadi joined hands with Dubai-based young and dynamic Emirati artist Abdulla Lutfi to feature his signature black-and-white fun art with a humorous twist, which will add a touch of playfulness to any beach or workout session.

“Our company’s objective is to promote sustainability while supporting local and regional artists by providing them with a new platform to showcase their unique works of art,” she underlined.

Hanadi is also the author of ‘The Little Ghaf Tree’, the first children’s book on the UAE’s national tree.

She pointed out that her initiatives are aligned with the national strategy for sustainable development, and in line with the green vision of the UAE leadership.

BU towel

Supporting Emirates Nature-WWF

BU is dedicated to giving back to the community and the environment. The company has committed to donating a portion of its profits to Emirates Nature-WWF – a non-profit organisation and an environmental federal charity. Also, used BU towels from customers are donated to animal shelters across the UAE.

“BU is more than just a brand. It's a way of life that champions individuality. With ‘Be You’ as our guiding motto, we celebrate uniqueness and the importance of staying true to oneself. Our mission is to inspire self-love and authenticity while making a positive impact on our community and environment,” Hanadi added.

Community members can choose from several sizes and designs, including beach, gym and fitness towels, reusable face makeup remover pads, and bamboo-scented candles. The light-weight and durable towels can be purchased from the official website https://butowels.com with delivery across the UAE, and also from the Terra – the Sustainability Pavilion at COP28.

ALSO READ: