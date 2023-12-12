Dubai: Mother-son duo gathers 'eco-walkers', inspires residents to make lifestyle changes

Supplied photos

Published: Tue 12 Dec 2023, 4:21 PM Last updated: Tue 12 Dec 2023, 5:11 PM

In a heartwarming initiative, a mother-son duo from Dubai, Juhi Yasmeen Khan and Mohammad Mustafa, organised an Eco Walk for 'Mother Earth' on the sidelines of COP28 last Sunday. Hosted at the Slovenian Pavilion in Expo City Dubai, the event marked a crucial step toward initiating the societal change that organisers said the world so urgently needs.

The opening presentation, led by youth environmental ambassador and Eco Walk co-founder Mustafa, centred on climate action and the need for collective change.

Aligned with COP28's vision, the event aimed to promote awareness about climate action and inspire personal behavioural changes. To encourage this commitment, a panel discussion featured climate advocates, sustainability champions, and experts from various fields, extending the conversation to diverse groups, including people of determination, cancer survivors, and artists.

The event garnered attendance from sustainability champions and advocates who pledged to champion climate action on individual, corporate, industry, and community levels.

Over 100 students from 'Little Flower School' contributed by creating stunning signs and plaques, emphasising the importance of sustainability and environmental protection.

Juhi Yasmeen Khan, the founder of Eco-Walk and advisory board member of Gulf Sustainability Awards, highlighted the event's dedication to emissions reduction and sustainability.

"Every aspect of the event showcased a commitment to reducing emissions and promoting sustainability," she said. “The Eco Walk board was crafted from reused wood, T-shirts were made from recycled materials, and the menu exclusively featured vegetarian options to minimise greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, the goodie bags distributed at the event included Ghaf tree seeds, plant insulation for green spaces, and environmentally conscious facial products."

Waste management also played a significant role, with D-grade, a waste management company specialising in repurposing plastics into innovative products, actively participating.

Love pins, symbolising a commitment to climate action, were distributed among attendees, who collectively contributed to a paintwork on the Eco Walk logo created by Eagle Eye.

Within the event, attendees added their names to a pledge wall, taking a stand against climate change and reinforcing Eco Walk's message of unity.

Following a panel discussion, participants explored the Slovenian Pavilion, appreciating its green architecture and engaging with fellow 'eco-walkers'. To recognise their efforts, attendees were awarded tokens of appreciation, highlighting the impact of collective kindness.

Mahir Al Kaabi, independent board member of Al Serkal Group and advisor to the group chairman, stressed the importance of nurturing the youth in line with the government's resources, echoing the visionary principles of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan.

Priya Sarma, senior sustainability lead and corporate affairs manager and chair of Circular Packaging Association, shared Unilever's commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2039 and emphasised the need for collective engagement to reach the UAE's Net Zero by 2050.

Towards the end of the event, individuals from various fields took the pledge to commit to climate action.