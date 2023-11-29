COP28 starts tomorrow: Sheikh Mohamed welcomes world to UAE

It is designed to measure companies based on public reports of carbon emissions, environmental product innovation, human rights, shareholders, and others
As Dubai gets ready to host COP28, the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Wednesday called for collective action in solving the challenges faced by our planet.
The UN Climate Change Conference is scheduled to take place at Expo City Dubai from 30 November to 12 December.
And ahead of the summit, Sheikh Mohamed said that reiterated that the UAE is determined to unite the world around climate action.
"We are honoured to welcome the international community to the UAE for the start of COP28," the UAE President said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"Solving the challenges facing our planet requires a shared vision and collective action, and we are determined to unite the world around climate action and ensure no one is left behind," Sheikh Mohamed added.
ALSO READ:
It is designed to measure companies based on public reports of carbon emissions, environmental product innovation, human rights, shareholders, and others
The pontiff, who is recovering from a lung inflammation, will deliver one of the keynote speeches on Saturday
The phrase can be used when less greenhouse gas emissions occur while producing oil
Here's a list of major participating countries, along with their climate action stance, and the issues they are expected to raise during the conference
Countries face a contentious set of issues as they work to find common ground
Schedules released by the White House for Biden and VP Kamala Harris showed neither heading to Dubai this week
Everyone needs to be part of this process, Sultan Al Jaber said
Visitors will find all the information they need to plan their adventures — with nine 'self-guided itineraries' designed for different interests and time frames