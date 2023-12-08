COP28: UAE ministry launches project for energy management system on federal roads

Officials at the launch of the Energy Management System on Federal Roads. — Supplied photo

UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), revealed the launch of the Energy Management System on Federal Roads, a transformative initiative reshaping the way streets are illuminated, shifting from the traditional high-pressure sodium (HPS) lamps to LED lights.

Announced at the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), the new system is powered by artificial intelligence to implement an adaptive street lighting system that optimises illumination levels and adjusts lighting intensity on federal roads through sensors installed on lighting poles.

Hassan Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at MoEI, said: “The ministry is keen on implementing projects that make our infrastructure, particularly federal roads, sustainable, which improves the UAE’s global competitiveness in this field. Through implementing best practices, MoEI aims to transform its operations and integrate sustainability at its projects.”

He added: “The Energy Management System on Federal Roads is a step forward in our drive to conserve energy and safeguard the environment as it effectively improves energy efficiency, reduces carbon emissions, and helps mitigate climate change.”

For his part, Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI, said: “We plan to cooperate with the private sector to complete the project and convert lightings on federal roads to LEDs. The new system will reduce energy consumption by 35-50 per cent, equivalent to 1,289 MWh annually, extend light lifespan by 50 per cent, cut down the carbon footprint by over 6,000 tonnes annually, and achieve saving of Dh11 million, in addition to improving road visibility and enhancing traffic safety on federal roads.”

Al Olama noted that the new initiative is in line with the objectives of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, and the National Demand Side Management Program.