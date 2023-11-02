COP28 in UAE: High-level champions participate in pre-COP event

They share insights on how cities, regions, businesses, and civil society are driving effective climate action

UN Climate Change High-Level Champions, Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak from the COP28 Presidency and Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin from the COP27 Presidency, participated this week in the Pre-COP event hosted by COP28 in Abu Dhabi.

The High-Level Champions consulted with parties and shared insights on how cities, regions, businesses, and civil society (non-state actors) are driving effective climate action. They focused on nature-based solutions, innovative climate finance, and the inclusion of Indigenous peoples, youth, women, and local communities in these initiatives.

