COP28 in UAE: Biden says world leaders reach 'historic milestone'

It is our collective responsibility to build a safer, more hopeful future for our children, the US President said

By WAM

US President Joe Biden. Photo: AFP
US President Joe Biden. Photo: AFP

Published: Thu 14 Dec 2023, 11:35 AM

US President Joe Biden welcomed the agreement reached at COP28 on Wednesday, calling it a "historic milestone".

In a statement released by the White House on Wednesday, Biden said, "At COP28, world leaders reached another historic milestone – committing, for the first time, to transition away from the fossil fuels that jeopardise our planet and our people, agreeing to triple renewable energy globally by 2030, and more," while stating that, "there is still substantial work ahead of us to keep the 1.5 degree C goal within reach, today's outcome puts us one significant step closer. "

Describing the climate crisis as the existential threat of our time, Biden noted, "It is our collective responsibility to build a safer, more hopeful future for our children."

