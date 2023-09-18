Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week to host special edition at COP28

The ADSW will be held under theme of United on Climate Action at COP28. — Wam

Published: Mon 18 Sep 2023, 9:19 PM

The next edition of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), a global initiative championed by the UAE and its clean energy powerhouse Masdar, will be held at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28).

Held under the patronage of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and within the framework of his keenness to champion sustainability as a key pillar of the UAE's economic and social progress and prosperity, ADSW will play a critical role in maintaining worldwide climate momentum at COP28, by enabling impactful and inclusive dialogue between all global stakeholders, translating pledges into practical solutions for a net-zero future.

Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of Masdar and COP28 President-Designate, said: "As the UAE looks ahead to hosting COP28, it is vital that we use every opportunity at our disposal to fast-track a just and orderly energy transition and to keep 1.5 degrees within reach. Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) was set up by Masdar in 2008 and has grown into a leading global initiative that extends well beyond one week. The special edition of ADSW at COP28 provides an important platform for a wider community of key stakeholders to have their voices heard and to accelerate a just and inclusive transition to a net-zero future."

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer, Masdar, stated: "This special edition of ADSW provides an important occasion to highlight the UAE's Year of Sustainability at COP28 and reflects the legacy of climate action that Masdar's global initiative, ADSW, continues to spearhead. We are proud to host this unique ADSW at COP28 and look forward to welcoming key stakeholders in sustainability and clean energy as we look to drive positive change to tackle the world's most urgent and pressing challenges together."

The ADSW Summit, taking place on December 4 at the Connect Conference Centre, Expo City Dubai, will be held under the theme of "United on Climate Action at COP28", and will bring together forward-thinking leaders from the public sector, civil society, and business to identify ways to accelerate the just transition to a net-zero future.

Hosted on COP28's thematic finance day, the summit will address issues such as investing for inclusion and climate finance, and identify pathways to accelerate sustainable development around the world.

Throughout COP28, ADSW will provide a bridge for thought leadership by hosting events in both the blue and green zones, enabling timely and relevant climate action conversation and debate to accredited parties, observer delegates and the general public.

In the Green Zone, the ADSW Partnership Hub will run a series of structured collaborative activities that will encourage participants to exchange ideas and build successful business relationships. In the evenings, the hub will host networking receptions for attendees to wind down, connect and share climate action thoughts.

ADSW's virtual content platform; ADSW Live will be streaming a series of interviews live and direct from the Green Zone, capturing daily reaction to climate discussions, and sharing timely, relevant sustainability-oriented content wrap-ups.

ADSW at COP28 will also feature the WiSER initiative. WiSER is committed to positioning women and girls as drivers of change and innovation, in addition to ensuring their voices are heard across the sustainability debate. WiSER will work on a series of activations across COP28.

"Youth 4 Sustainability", a Masdar initiative which invests in and actively supports the development of young people to become the sustainability leaders of tomorrow, will be hosting the Y4S Forum on December 8.

ADSW at COP28 confirmed sponsors include the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Investcorp and HSBC.

As in previous years, ADSW will also feature partner-led events and opportunities for international engagement on sustainability-related topics, including the International Renewable Energy Agency, the Atlantic Council, Tamkeen, and others during COP28.

ADSW is a global initiative championed by the UAE and its clean energy powerhouse Masdar, to accelerate sustainable development and advance economic, social, and environmental progress. Established in 2008, ADSW provides a global platform for all who have a stake in the future of our planet. ADSW brings together leaders from across governments, the private sector and civil society, to discuss and engage on bold climate action and the innovations that will ensure a sustainable world for future generations.

As the UAE's clean energy champion, Masdar's global footprint has expanded exponentially over the past 17 years, with new renewable energy projects currently under development in Europe, Africa, Central Asia, and the Americas. This includes the Cirata floating solar plant in Indonesia, the largest in Southeast Asia, and the Garadagh Solar PV Plant, Azerbaijan's first foreign investment-based independent utility scale solar project.

Masdar is active in over 40 countries and has invested in a portfolio of renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of around 20 gigawatts (GW). Masdar aims to grow this to at least 100 GW by 2030. The company is also targeting green hydrogen production of 1 million tonnes per annum by the same year.