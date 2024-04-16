Restaurant Review: An unmatched taste of Italia at Chic Nonna

Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 8:30 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 9:28 PM

Walking into Chic Nonna in the heart of DIFC, you're greeted by the ambience of a lavish Italian mansion, art deco at its finest, with a touch of timeless charm reminiscent of an old-school Italian osteria. The two-storey dining haven welcomes you with open arms, promising an authentic Italian experience that truly lives up to its name.

An authentic feast for the senses

With a philosophy firmly rooted in the use of seasonal ingredients and meticulously sourced premium products, the Chic Nonna team has carefully curated a brand-new menu. This culinary approach guarantees not only the freshness but also the vibrant flavours that characterise true Italian cuisine.

Our dining adventure began with the sharing menu, a curated selection of dishes that offered a glimpse into the heart of Italy. The traditional focaccia de recco set the tone with its simplicity yet profound taste at Dh95, paving the way for a culinary voyage that impressed with every bite.

The menu continued to unfold its marvels with dishes like Ricciola e Melone and Fiori di Zucchine, charmingly priced at Dh125 and Dh120 respectively. Each dish stood as a testament to the restaurant's unwavering commitment to authenticity, but none more so than the Vitello Tonnato at Dh115. The flavourful blend of tuna sauce with peppers and anchovies was not just a dish but a celebration, one worth savouring slowly.

We indulged further in regional specialities like the Ravioli del plin hailing from Northern Italy at Dh145 and the Bavette Nerano—a nod to Napoli—is a must-try at Dh140. The menu is a love letter to Italy, penned by the deft hands and ingenious minds of Head Chef Francesco Torcasio and Group Executive Chef Giuseppe Pezzella who clearly take joy in their craft.

Delighting in decadence - Bombette

To conclude the meal, a dessert that could arguably steal the show—the Bombette, skillfully filled with custard crème, Nutella, and chocolate pieces. A sweet note to end a delightful symphony of flavours that danced harmoniously across the palate.

Service that shines

Even on a Monday night, the venue was buzzing with the energy of satisfied diners, yet the atmosphere remained convivial and relaxed. The service mirrored this ambience, striking the perfect balance between attentiveness and discretion; it was brilliant in its orchestration.

Verdict

At Chic Nonna, every dish tells a story, offering a luxurious yet heartwarming Italian dining experience that doesn't merely feed but enriches the soul. If there’s a lesson learned from this gastronomic tale, it’s that heritage and flavour weave together seamlessly under one roof, with each plate inviting you back to explore more of its rich and indulgent offerings.

For those who appreciate the true essence of Italian cuisine, and the nuances that make a meal not just food but art, Chic Nonna is a destination where your culinary dreams are not only met but exceeded. Buon appetito!

Chic Nonna is in Dubai International Financial Centre, and is open noon-3pm and 7pm-3am. Tables can be booked at 04 605 2000 or reservations@chicnonna.com

