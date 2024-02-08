Celebrate the Chinese New Year this weekend in the UAE

Published: Thu 8 Feb 2024, 6:41 PM

LegoLand's Year of the Dragon Festivities

The magic of LegoLand transforms into a realm of enchantment from February 9 to 18. Lantern-lit pathways, mesmerising parades, and interactive experiences such as making wishes on a giant Lego wishing wall await visitors. Engage in the Lucky Red Envelope hunt, and let the festivities of the Year of the Dragon unfold in a world of bricks and imagination.

Dragon Feast at SHI, Bluewaters Island, Dubai

Embark on a culinary journey at SHI, where the Dragon Feast unfolds from February 5 to 11. Traditional Chinese dishes take centre stage, promising a gastronomic adventure that transcends borders. For Dh400 per person, guests are invited to indulge in the rich flavours of the season, with complimentary dining for children under six. Contact: 04 393 9990.

Burj Al Arab's Dazzling Drone Shows

On February 10 at 7:30pm, the iconic Burj Al Arab becomes the canvas for a mesmerising drone show. Witness the night sky come alive with a symphony of lights, celebrating the Chinese New Year in a way that only Dubai can. Head to Umm Suqeim 3 – Dubai.

Spring Festival Gala

The most-watched television programme, the 2024 spring festival gala, will be broadcast live. Delve into the heart of Chinese heritage at Dubai Airport Terminal 3 and China Town in Dubai Mall on Friday, February 9, from 4pm to 9pm. The Spring Festival Gala 2024 promises a fusion of dance, opera, and tradition, creating an atmosphere that bridges cultures and captivates audiences.

IMG Worlds of Adventure's Daily Extravaganza

At IMG Worlds of Adventure, celebration knows no bounds. Daily shows continue to captivate audiences until February 20, ensuring that the spirit of the Chinese New Year resonates throughout this entertainment haven.

Hudayriyat Island's Dragon Extravaganza in Abu Dhabi

Head to Marsana on Hudayriyat Island on February 10 from 4pm onwards for a spectacular celebration. Chinese-themed shows and activities, including a lively drummer duo, umbrella dance, and a kung-fu show promise an unforgettable experience against the backdrop of breath-taking waterfront views. Entry is free, allowing everyone to partake in the joyous occasion.

International All-Day Dining at Anantara Eastern Mangroves, Abu Dhabi

On February 10 from 1pm to 4pm, Anantara Eastern Mangroves invites you to indulge in an international all-day dining experience. Delight in authentic Chinese delicacies and international delights, accompanied by full live entertainment, all for Dh295. Visit Al Salam Street – Al Kheeran – Eastern Mangrove – Abu Dhabi. Contact: 02 656 1000.

ALSO READ: