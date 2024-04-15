Biking, sand-boarding, and more: 8 things to do in the deserts in Dubai

Published: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 5:04 PM

With the weather now ideal, Dubai's deserts offers a plethora of thrilling activities. From heart-pounding safaris to serene hot-air balloon rides, there's something for every adventurer. Here's our list:

Desert safari

The desert safari is an iconic Dubai experience, offering thrills as skilled drivers navigate dunes at exhilarating speeds. Whether you choose to sit up front or in the back, brace yourself for the excitement of teetering on steep drops and racing up sandy slopes. Stop for stunning sunrise and sunset snapshots before heading to a charming Bedouin camp for a delicious dinner under the night sky. Book your tour with Arabian Adventures, located at Emirates Holidays Building, Sheikh Zayed Road, Business Bay, Dubai.

Indulge in quad biking

For an adrenaline-fuelled adventure in Dubai, venture into the dunes for an unforgettable experience. Whether you choose to ride your own quad bike or opt for a dune buggy with a friend or family member at the wheel, prepare for heart-pounding excitement. Between thrilling rides, soak in the breathtaking scenery of the majestic landscape surrounding you — book with Big Red Adventure Tours, located at Pinnacle Building, Al Barsha 1, Dubai.

Go sandboarding

For those craving an adrenaline rush, try strapping on this snowboard-like device and slide down the dunes, mimicking the thrill of skiing at Ski Dubai. Gain expertise with a variety of techniques for navigating the dunes smoothly. Embrace even more adventurous activities to fully immerse yourself in the experience.

Spot native wildlife

Embark on a series of safaris aboard classic Series 1 Land rovers through the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, where you'll have the chance to encounter native wildlife like the Arabian oryx. These vintage vehicles offer an authentic desert experience as guests journey through the reserve. Select the morning safari and indulge in an Emirati breakfast or opt for the evening safari as you enjoy the sunsets and dinner under the stars. Book this VIP safari experience with Platinum Heritage, located at Office 1303, Control Tower, Motor City, Dubai.

Hot-air balloon rides

Discover Dubai from a fresh angle with a hot air balloon excursion soaring over the undulating desert dunes. Whether you opt for a sunrise or sunset departure, you'll have the opportunity to observe herds of Arabian oryx and gazelles roaming freely across the expansive landscape, perfect for capturing breathtaking photos that will surely evoke envy. This is an unforgettable experience not to be missed. Book with Balloon Adventures Dubai, located at Office 1303, Control Tower, Motor City.

Soar high on a paramotor

For flying enthusiasts seeking adventure in the Dubai desert, Paramotor Desert Adventure is the ultimate choice. Under expert guidance, adventurers can embrace new challenges and enjoy breathtaking views from the sky. Prepare for an exhilarating flight over the Dubai desert, whether at sunrise or sunset, and don't forget to capture a memorable selfie from high above the expansive dunes as a perfect keepsake of your holiday experience. Located at the Skydive Dubai Desert Campus.

Embark on a desert bicycle ride

The Al Qudra Cycling Track is a favoured spot for Dubai's adventure seekers and fitness buffs. Spanning 86km of well-maintained track and offering stunning desert vistas, it attracts both seasoned cyclists and beginners. Along the way, you might even spot some local wildlife. The ideal time for a ride is at sunrise, as the scenery and gentle morning breeze create an unmatched experience.

Explore the starry night

The Dubai Astronomy Group leads the way in astronomy in the region, frequently partnering with organisations on innovative and educational initiatives. Offering a busy schedule of themed events, workshops, and outdoor observation sessions during significant astronomical events, the group warmly welcomes fellow enthusiasts. With the desert providing an unparalleled view of space, staying updated on their website is essential to catch upcoming activities.

