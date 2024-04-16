Best spots to catch the sunset in Dubai

Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 8:28 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 8:31 PM

From pristine beaches and urban skylines to natural wonders and renowned landmarks, these sites provide exceptional experiences to begin and end your day with awe-inspiring beauty.

Dubai Creek

This position is ideal for those looking for a one-of-a-kind sunrise experience while overlooking lively coastal activity. Watch the sunrise from the Deira side of Dubai Creek, where traditional abras and dhows glide through the water, creating a picturesque scene. After that, you can indulge in the local cuisine and dining options along the creek to conclude your day.

Madinat Jumeirah

Madinat Jumeirah has been described as Dubai's most scenic and exciting neighbourhood, making it a great complement to the city's serene sunrise experience. With nearly 40 dining options, private beaches, and lounges, travellers may enjoy a spectacular dawn. It's the perfect place to watch a breathtaking sunrise from the waterfront promenade.

Palm Jumeirah Boardwalk

The Palm is a massive collection of man-made islands spanning around 5 kilometres, built in the unique shape of a palm tree's trunk and fronds stretching into the sea. Palm Jumeirah is a famous tourist, residential, and economic hub in Dubai. Visit the Palm Jumeirah Boardwalk for a breathtaking sunrise view over the Arabian Gulf, complete with shadows of Atlantis, The Palm, and Dubai Marina on the horizon.

Kite Beach

Kite Beach is one of Dubai's most well-known and beautiful beaches, with the landmark Burj Al Arab as a breathtaking backdrop. The beach's expansive width and calming sound of waves create a tranquil ambiance, giving visitors an excellent view of the sunrise. Visitors can also try kite surfing and canoeing. Kite Beach also has jogging paths and a children's play area, making it even more appealing to see the sunrise in Dubai.

Dubai Marina

The Marina Walk offers a breathtaking sunrise perspective, framed by the Marina's towering skyscrapers and boats, making for an unforgettable urban daybreak experience. Surrounded by some of the world's highest residential buildings, this position transforms into a spectacle as the early sun gradually illuminates the city's skyline, making a lasting impression on visitors.

Bluewaters Island

Bluewaters Island, situated between the Ain Dubai, offers a broad range of entertainment, premium residential neighbourhoods, and business districts, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of Dubai's metropolis. With spectacular sunrise views, this site should be on every traveller's must-see list. Bluewaters Island, with a pedestrian bridge connecting it to JBR and a gorgeous coastline, is the ideal backdrop for a leisurely morning stroll by the sea.

Love Lake

Al Qudra's stunning heart-shaped lakes present one of the best spots to see the dawn or sunset. Spend the night camping under the stars, snuggling up by the fire with marshmallows, before waking up to set your alarm and watch the sun illuminate the area once more. A more romantic getaway is difficult to find elsewhere in the UAE.

La Mer

La Mer Beach is a wonderful spot where the confluence of sea and sky marks the start of a new day. The calm, golden tones of the sunrise create a peaceful and beautiful atmosphere. Viewers can take a stroll down the shoreline, enjoying the pleasant morning wind and seeing the sky's colourful transformation with the rising sun. It's an opportunity to exchange smiles and have genuine chats.

