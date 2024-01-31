YOUGotaGift partners with Carrefour in UAE

Published: Wed 31 Jan 2024, 5:41 PM

YOUGotaGift, the pioneer of digital multi-brand gift cards in the Middle East, has partnered with Carrefour, which Majid Al Futtaim owns the exclusive rights to operate in the UAE, making its ‘phygital’ HappyYOU Gift Cards available in all Carrefour outlets across the country.

The ‘phygital’ HappyYOU card is the only multi-brand gift card in the region that can be redeemed across a wide range of retailers. Most importantly, it is a paper-based product using sustainable material.

The HappyYOU card can be purchased with any amount at Carrefour cash counters in the UAE. After simply downloading the YOUGotaGift App, the barcode on the gift card can be scanned, and credit will appear in the customer’s YOUGotaGift digital wallet. This can be split and spent across a wide range of retail brands. The cards can also be purchased as corporate incentives for colleagues, payouts, staff bonuses, gifts for friends on special occasions, allowances for family members, and much more.

Carrefour is the first retail distribution partner for the ‘phygital’ YOUGotaGift cards in the UAE. This agreement will see the brand not only offer the gift cards to customers but roll them out across staff performance and customer marketing programmes for gifting, payouts, and rewards. This bolsters YOUGotaGift’s offering alongside its well-established gift card distribution network.

YOUGotaGift’s CEO, Husain Makiya, said: “We are excited to partner with Carrefour, one of our longest strategic partners in the region, to expand our partnership to retail distribution. HappyYOU being the first of its kind in the region, there is no better partner to launch with for such a new and exciting product in which Carrefour sees value. This will complete their gift card proposition beyond recharge cards and gaming, and it’s entirely eco-friendly.”

Bertrand Loumaye, Country Manager of Carrefour UAE at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, added: “We are thrilled to be partnering with YOUGotaGift, who have introduced a truly unique offering with the HappyYOU multi-brand gift cards. At Carrefour, we are constantly identifying ways to elevate the shopping experience for our customers, and ensure that we are providing them with added choice. Offering the HappyYOU gift cards at our stores is a testament to that. Additionally, we remain dedicated to our environmental strategy, which is aligned with YOUGotaGift’s eco-friendly offerings.”

A customer said: “I couldn’t be happier with my HappyYOU Card buying experience at Carrefour! It was very eye catching, easy to load with any amount and offered a wide range of brands to use it at. It really made gift buying easy because it offered choice in wonderful packaging. It’s the perfect gift when you need to make someone’s day and not worry if they will like it.”

The global and regional gift card market is experiencing significant growth with robust adoption rates. The Middle East is witnessing increased adoption across both retail and corporate segments as the functionality of gift cards reaches beyond simply ‘gifting’ - the industry is set to reach $1.4 trillion globally and $6 billion regionally by 2026. Not only are eGift cards convenient, but they are also environmentally sustainable. Transitioning to these digital alternatives significantly diminishes the environmental impact.

With a deep understanding of evolving customer behaviour and preferences, YOUGotaGift delivers innovative gifting solutions that are market-responsive, intuitive, and aligned with the UAE’s sustainability ambitions.