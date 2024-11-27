Yalla TV launches internship and mentorship programme for UAE students

Yalla TV, the UAE-born global creative media house dedicated to luxury lifestyle content, has announced the enhancement of its production facilities, marking a new chapter in its journey as a leading content creator.

As part of this exciting transformation, Yalla TV is launching its inaugural internship & mentorship programme, designed for media, mass communication, and events students from across the UAE. This programme offers students the opportunity to gain hands-on experience within Yalla TV’s world-class facilities, work on live projects, and receive mentorship from industry experts.

The programme will run for three months, providing students with invaluable insights into the media production process, content creation, and broadcasting. The programme will also allow participants to network with key players in the media, lifestyle, and business sectors.

Barbie Nuki, Founder and CEO of Yalla TV, said: “This transformation is a pivotal moment for Yalla TV. With enhanced facilities and expanded services, we aim to empower creators, businesses, and communities to tell their stories like never before. Our mission is to bridge borders, foster innovation, and create a global platform for local talent and businesses to shine.”

She added, “Our new internship initiative reflects Yalla TV’s belief in empowering young talent. By collaborating with educational institutions, we aim to give students a platform to innovate, learn, and build their future in the media industry.” By offering practical, hands-on learning experiences and fostering collaboration with the next generation of media professionals, Yalla TV is creating a pipeline of talent poised to shape the future of the media industry. UAE-based students interested in joining Yalla TV’s Internship & Mentorship Program can apply online at www.yallatv.ae . The programme is open to students studying in the fields of media, mass communication, and events, and aims to support a diverse and dynamic group of interns.