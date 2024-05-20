WWK9 showcases cutting-edge canine technology at ISNR 2024

Published: Mon 20 May 2024, 4:36 PM

Worldwide K9 Academy (WWK9), a global leader in canine security training marked a grand presence at the International Exhibition for National Security & Resilience (ISNR) 2024, where it emphasised the need for advanced tech to enhance the effectiveness, safety, and overall performance of canine units in various tasks such as search and rescue, detection of illicit substances, and apprehension of criminal suspects.

“Integrating advanced security technology into our canine units isn’t just about staying ahead of the curve; it’s about ensuring our teams have every advantage possible to protect lives and uphold safety standards. By merging cutting-edge innovations with the instinctual abilities of our loyal companions, we forge an unparalleled force capable of navigating the complexities of modern security challenges with precision and agility,” said Jay T. Malley, K9 Training Manager at WWK9.

At ISNR 2024, WWK9 highlighted several innovative solutions that are revolutionizing its canine operations including GPS tracking for real-time location monitoring during search and rescue missions and patrols. The GPS devices affixed to the dogs’ collars to provide real-time location data. In tandem with GPS tracking, WWK9 harnesses the power of K9 body cameras. Similar to those used by police officers, body cameras for dogs provide valuable footage of their activities during operations, aiding in performance assessment, evidence documentation, and behaviour analysis.