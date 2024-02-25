WTO launches $50m fund for female entrepreneurs in developing world

The production house was behind hit TV shows 'Fleabag' and 'Squid Game: The Challenge'
The director-general of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Sunday launched a $50 million fund to help female entrepreneurs in developing countries to export more using the opportunities offered by the digital economy.
The announcement came ahead of the 13th ministerial conference of the WTO which opens on February 29 in the UAE.
Okonjo-Iweala, speaking alongside the Emirati Minster of State for Foreign Trade Thani al-Zeyoudi, said the "ground-breaking initiative... embodies our collective commitment to empower women".
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"We need catalytic solutions to solve the financing issue that women face," she added.
The fund will help businesses run by women in developing countries to adopt digital technologies and increase their online presence.
Zeyoudi said his country would contribute $5 million to the fund, adding "this initiative allows us to celebrate the invaluable contribution of women entrepreneurs and women led businesses around the world and to recognise the critical role they play in driving economic growth".
"While women are one half the world's population, they only contribute 37 percent to the global GDP," he said.
Also at the announcement was Saudi Arabian Minister of Commerce Majid al-Kasabi, who called it a "milestone" and said his country was "dedicated" to supporting female empowerment.
Okonjo-Iweala said that in meeting female entrepeneurs, "a common refrain among them is the need for adequate financing to scale their businesses and to tap into the vast opportunities of global trade".
The production house was behind hit TV shows 'Fleabag' and 'Squid Game: The Challenge'
The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park's capacity will exceed 5,000MW by 2030
Surge in funding, which reached Dh3 billion last year, is indicative of growing interest in the city’s homegrown enterprises
The removal of the UAE from this list could eliminate barriers, opening up new opportunities for asset and fund managers to access global markets
Once ramped up, the new centres are expected to each generate annual revenue of up to Dh200 million
Many residents opt for it in times of financial crunch and other urgent personal needs
Rents are projected to continue the upward trend across the country in 2024
The number of transactions carried out witnessed a significant increase compared to last year