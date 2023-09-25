World’s largest tech and start-up event spearheads global tech takeover at Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Harbour

Visitors at Gitex last year in Dubai. — KT file

Published: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 9:54 PM

The surge in international demand has rallied the world’s largest tech and start-up event to scale even higher and bigger in 2023, spearheading a global tech takeover across two Dubai mega venues next month.

The 43rd edition of Gitex Global will take place from October 16 to 20, the blockbuster tech showpiece once again reaching full capacity at the Dubai World Trade Centre as it prepares to host more than 6,000 exhibitors, while Expand North Star, the world’s largest start-up event hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, will kick off its largest ever edition from 15-18 October 2023 at the new Dubai Harbour venue, featuring 1,800 start-ups from 100-plus countries at the Middle East’s biggest iconic superyacht hub.

Gitex Global and Expand North Star will comprise a combined 41 halls spanning 2.7 million sq. ft of exhibition space – a 35 percent increase over the previous year – converging the best minds and most visionary companies to scrutinise, challenge, define, and empower the digital agendas of the world.

AI innovation wave, cybersecurity and launch shows fuel unprecedented growth Gitex Global will present the year’s largest AI showcase and summit, its record growth fuelled by the AI innovation wave currently gripping the globe’s imagination, as 3,500 AIinfused exhibitors reveal how this next big technology shift is transforming lives, governments, business, and society.

The AI boom has also added another layer of complexity to protecting digital assets and critical IP infrastructure, with the elevated Gitex Cyber Valley taking the fight directly to the dark cyber-criminal underworld, gathering leading info-sec brands and global experts at the year’s biggest cyber security showcase.

Amplifying this growth, launch shows Gitex Impact and Future Urbanism Expo promise to be the epicentre of ground-shaking shifts in climate technology, while advancing sustainable cities, and co-creating a net zero future ahead of the UN climate change summit, COP28.

“The intense demand for involvement in Gitex from the global tech and start-up community is an acknowledgment of the strong impetus to learn, exchange, debate and challenge the recent developments in the tech sphere,” said Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of Events Management at DWTC, the organiser of Gitex Global and Expand North Star. “From AI, cyber to the mounting interest in clean tech, Gitex converges public and private sector leaders from more than 170 countries to explore the new unknown paradigms of the future digital economy.”

Expand North Star propels Dubai to forefront of global entrepreneurship economy Expand North Star hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy will scale to a record size in 2023, featuring 1,800 start-ups this year to connect, inspire, and extend engagements in one of the world’s most innovative and entrepreneurial ecosystems.

More than 1,000 investors from 70 countries with $1 trillion under management will also converge at the new Dubai Harbour venue, as they look to ramp up the momentum in startup investment after a year of tepid achievements.

Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said: “Expand North Star is set to drive the next era of digital entrepreneurship and inspire the next generation of innovators and thinkers. This landmark event will serve as a strategic catalyst to expand the future of Dubai’s digital economy, creating an unrivalled platform to gather key stakeholders from the global startup community here in the emirate.”

Elevating the global tech ecosystem, redefining entire industries Gitex Global 2023 welcomes the biggest tech names delving into the latest trends, risks, challenges, and opportunities that are redefining entire industries, spearheaded by returning titans including Dell Technologies, e&, Google, Huawei, HP, IBM, Microsoft, and Tonomus. Among the debut exhibitors supercharging their international growth strategies and forging new connections are Salesforce, Broadcom, Beyon, and Deloitte.

Steven Yi, President of Huawei Middle East & Central Asia said: “At Huawei, Gitex Global continues to hold great importance to our business year after year. This year, our theme, ‘Accelerate Intelligence,’ demonstrates our commitment to delve into the transformative power of AI, networks, and cloud technologies. “Together, we will explore how these converging forces are reshaping our world and how we can unleash the full capabilities of AI-powered solutions to reshape industries worldwide with cyber security, privacy protection and safeguarding our customer’s digital transformation journey remaining our top priorities.”