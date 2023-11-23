UAE

Wasl’s new project in Dubai sold out in four hours

Hillside Residences features a collection of 819 units, ranging from one to four bedrooms

by

Somshankar Bandyopadhyay
Hillside Residences is located within the Wasl Gate master development in Jebel Ali. — Supplied photo
Published: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 6:43 PM

Last updated: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 6:44 PM

Wasl, one of the UAE’s largest real estate management and development companies, sold out the first phase of its new Hillside Residences project in under four hours. Based on this success, Wasl has launched the second phase of the project in the same day.

Hillside Residences features a collection of 819 units, ranging from one to four bedrooms, including two-bedroom duplexes, three-bedroom duplexes, penthouses, and four-bedroom duplex penthouses. These contemporary homes offer spacious living areas with diverse layouts, catering to the diverse preferences of future residents.

The strategic location of Hillside Residences provides residents with convenient access to an extensive network of roads, metro lines, and buses.

Hillside Residences is located within the Wasl Gate master development. This freehold community encompasses residential units, shopping malls, healthcare centers, schools, and colleges. Located in Jebel Ali, Wasl Gate offers easy access to key locations in the city, including Jafza, Expo City, Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai Internet City, Dubai World Central, and Dubai Parks and Resorts.

