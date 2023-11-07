Vincitore Realty unveils Dh1.2 billion Aqua Dimore in Dubai

Published: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 6:12 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 6:31 PM

Vincitore Realty, a Dubai-based developer of high-quality residential properties and a pioneer in branded realty, on Tuesday unveiled Vincitore Aqua Dimore — the developer’s sixth project in Dubai – with a development value exceeding Dh1.2 billion, that comes with dozens of facilities and amenities that is set to redefine affordable luxury and help attract more buyers and investors to the market.

Vincitore Aqua Dimore is a paradigm for Dubai’s forward-thinking community offering a Sky Villa Concept that elevates private resort living to new heights. It will be developed at Dubai Science Park (DSP), a prestigious community with strategic location and massive demand. A home-owner can enjoy unique features like designer private pool, outdoor patio with bar counter, private garden, terrace swing and much more in the comfort of their own private branded residence.

Buyers can avail all the luxury with a 1 per cent monthly payment plan and benefit from a 8 per cent guaranteed net return on investment for the first three years.

This upcoming project reflects a shift in Dubai’s real estate landscape, where the prime focus now rests firmly on quality, value and functionality. Vincitore Realty is an award-winning branded developer with a longstanding reputation for quality, design and innovation in the market. This new masterpiece project is all set to create a new wave in the Dubai real estate industry.

Vincitore Aqua Dimore comes at a time when Dubai’s real estate sector sees growing demand for affordable luxury properties. Vincitore Aqua Dimore offers the luxury of aqua resort living in one’s own branded residence – that buyers can avail with an affordable price.

When completed in the fourth quarter of 2026, Vincitore Aqua Dimore will deliver branded designer apartments ranging from Palatial Studio, 1 BHK, 2 BHK & 3 BHK with designer private pool – each designed to offer maximum liveable space while maintaining the classic architectural design that will make it stand out from the rest. Prices of apartments start from Dh695,000 for a studio.

Veer Doshi, director of Vincitore Realty. — Supplied photo

Veer Doshi, director of Vincitore Realty, said: “Affordable luxury is no longer an aspiration; it’s a reality. With Vincitore, we are actively responding to the evolving needs of the market, and we believe this project will set a new benchmark for real estate industry in Dubai. Our past projects like Palacio, Boulevard, Benessere, Volare, and Dolce Vita stand testimony to our legacy of quality and our far-sighted vision when it comes to understanding Dubai’s real estate market. Vincitore Realty is Dubai’s finest bespoke real estate development firm offering passionately designed landmark projects. Being a Boutique Designer Developer, we believe in offering Quality over Quantity, giving our esteemed customers superior value for their investments and the highest client satisfaction in the industry. Every Vincitore project is created with a unique and inspiring design, using only the best quality materials and finishes. Our latest project combines the best of both worlds – affordability and luxury. With a deep understanding of the evolving preferences of our clientele, we’ve crafted a development that redefines the standards of world-class living at an affordable price in Dubai.”

Vincitore Aqua Dimore is designed to usher in a new realm of Aqua Living that boasts a variety of game-changing features and benefits geared to shift the dynamics of the Dubai property market.

This well-connected project boasts a spectacular location with proximity to prominent business areas, shopping and leisure destinations, top-rated schools, healthcare facilities, lavish public parks, and much more. The project site is just 2 minutes away from an upcoming metro station, and well-connected to Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Umm Suqeim Road and the city’s other arterial roads.

Panoramic Dubai skyline views: The project offers 3-sides Panoramic views of the Dubai Skyline.

Branded residences with private aqua resort Living: Residents will relish the serene embrace of Aqua Living in branded designer homes complemented by private designer pools, outdoor patio with bar counter, private garden, terrace swing and much more. These spectacular sanctuaries in the sky give you the ultimate Aqua Resort life, directly in the comfort of the residence.

Spacious and Masterfully Crafted Layouts: Every unit is thoughtfully designed to maximize space, ensuring residents can enjoy the luxury of roominess without the hefty price tag. Every square inch is designed, engineered and crafted to perfection. Each layout is curated to ensure maximum functionality, offering the ultimate luxury.

World-Class Resort Lifestyle Amenities: From avant-garde amenities to serene green spaces, engaging recreational zones and smart work spaces, the project impeccably harmonizes tranquillity, work-life balance, and vitality for all its residents.

A manifestation of grand vision, the 40-metre grand lobby exemplifies sophistication and splendour of a different kind. A premium business lounge and smart co-working space provide the right ambiance for professional commitments.

The leisure zone is meticulously designed to nourish both body and soul. The leisure deck comprises a landscaped Amazzonia World and a lazy river that meanders around a green island. The green gazebo is a unique and immersive experience for those seeking relaxation amidst the greens. Floating cabanas offer an idyllic setting for lounging and socializing. The Grand Arena is a universe for relaxation and recreation in nature’s embrace.

The Versa Lounge is designed to offer a host of indoor and outdoor amenities like a library, dance studio, outdoor cinema and stargazing deck. Dubai’s first Indoor-to-Outdoor Sky Pool and the Designer Private Pool in the residence is the epitome of aqua living.

The Wellness Club boasts of Spa, Sauna and Jacuzzi while the state-of-the-art gymnasium inspires to meet fitness goals in style. Sports facilities include, Sky Squash Court, Lawn Tennis Court and Mini Football turf.

With Vincitore Aqua Dimore, Dubai is all set to embark on an experiential journey as it enters a new realm of aqua resort living in the comfort of a branded residence.