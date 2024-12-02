Vidscola is first Middle Eastern partner to achieve Agile at Scale specialization from Atlassian

Vidscola has become the first Atlassian partner from the Middle East to secure the Agile at Scale specialization. This milestone further solidifies Vidscola’s impressive track record as Atlassian Partner of the Year 2023: Rising Star Award.

Vidscola’s success is largely attributed to its distinctive approach, leading with Jira Align, experts Atlassian technical team and renowned Agile coaches at the CxO level. This strategy has already yielded remarkable results, including the first government referral for Jira Align in Saudi Arabia (NTIS) and a strong pipeline with private and governmental organizations who seek to expand their portfolio management capabilities, along with scaling internal Agile practices.

Vidscola leverages its deep expertise in Agile methodologies and the Atlassian suite to provide tailored consultation services that drive impactful business transformation. Its service delivery approach goes beyond simply meeting objectives; we focus on delivering real value by guiding organizations in selecting and implementing the most effective Agile tools and strategies. From initial concept through development, operations, and iterative feedback, Vidscola’s experts ensure a seamless transition to agility at scale. By recommending and customizing Agile frameworks and best practices, we empower clients to achieve sustainable growth and operational excellence. In large organizations and government entities, Agile and portfolio management serve as critical enablers for effective decision-making and sustainable business growth. Focusing on continuous portfolio evaluation and prioritizing support for each value stream ensures that business investments are allocated to the most impactful initiatives. When portfolios and value streams receive the strategic focus they deserve, they not only enhance operational efficiency but also amplify business growth and maximize client value, creating a virtuous cycle of success.

Mohamed Ghanem, General Manager Vidscola, said: “At Vidscola, we are all about delivering maximum value in every aspect of our work. This dedication has made us sought after by government agencies, financial institutions, and other major sectors in the Middle East. We’ve implemented successful projects with Jira Align, and achieving this unique Agile at Scale specialization is a huge milestone. It will enable us to continue delivering exceptional value to our clients in the Middle East.”