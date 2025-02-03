US tariffs: A blow to the world economy

Cars wait in line to enter the United States at a border crossing at the Canada-US border in Blackpool, Quebec, Canada, on February 2, 2025. – AFP

The tariffs imposed Saturday by President Donald Trump on products from the US's three leading trading partners are without recent precedent, sparking a trade war with powerful repercussions for all involved.

Here are some key points about how the tariffs will work and what impact they will have:

The United States is an essential trading partner for the three targeted countries: Canada, China and Mexico. But the impact will fall disproportionately on the US's immediate neighbours than on China, the world's second-largest economic power.

US imports from Canada, Mexico and China represented a combined total of over $1.2 trillion for the first 11 months of 2024 -- just over 40 percent of all US imports, according to the Commerce Department.

For Mexico and Canada, the United States is by far the largest customer -- accounting for 77 percent of Mexican goods exports and 84 percent of Canada's, according to the two countries' statistical agencies.

China's reliance on the US market is proportionately far smaller, representing just 15 percent of 2024 exports, according to Chinese customs data.

The United States had sizeable commercial deficits with all three countries in the first 11 months of 2024: more than $270 billion with China, $157 billion with Mexico and $55 billion with Canada.

Given its greater exposure to US trade, Mexico is expected to be the hardest hit. According to Oxford Economics, the tariffs imposed Saturday could raise the inflation rate there to 6 percent annually, up from 4.2 percent in December, while the nation's currency, the peso, could see a 7 percent weakening -- with attendant risks of recession.

For Canada -- and excluding the effects of newly announced counter-tariffs -- the US tariffs could cause a 2.7 percent drop in the GDP this year and 4.3 percent drop next year, compared to the expected levels absent tariffs, according to chief EY economist Gregory Daco, adding to inflationary pressures.

For the US economy, the clearest impact should concern prices. The gamut of affected products is enormous -- ranging from automobiles and avocados from Mexico, to fowl and petroleum from Canada and iPhones from China, just for starters.

Facing the additional taxes of 10 to 25 percent on these products, businesses are bound to pass at least part of their added costs on to consumers.

The Tax Foundation, a think tank generally favorable to lower taxes, estimated Friday that the new tariffs could trim US GDP by 0.4 percent over the long term and add $830 in annual costs to each American household this year.

EY predicts a 0.7 rise in inflation in the first quarter before the effects begin to ease. The three countries wasted little time in responding to Trump's tariff announcement. Canada reacted first, announcing 25 percent tariffs on American products eventually worth Can$155 billion (US$106.6 billion). Tariffs on a first tranche of products worth $30 billion will take effect Tuesday. Some Canadian provinces are taking additional steps. The prime ministers of Ontario and British Columbia have asked the provincial outlets that import alcoholic beverages to stop buying supplies in Republican-governed states -- or in any US state, in Ontario's case. As for China, its trade ministry said Beijing would take "corresponding countermeasures to resolutely safeguard our own rights and interests." China's foreign ministry said that "there are no winners in a trade war or tariff war." Both Beijing and Washington say they have filed complaints on the dispute with the World Trade Organization (WTO).

And in a sharply worded statement, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that retaliatory tariffs would be imposed on US products. She gave no details.