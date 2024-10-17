UAE, WEF launch knowledge-sharing platform to support 2031 national vision goals

The UAE government in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF), launched a knowledge-sharing digital platform to support the goals of the We the UAE 2031 national vision by utilizing a new AI-powered strategic design model.

The “We the UAE 2031 Strategic Intelligence” platform will pool vast amounts of knowledge from around 450 global sources and 2,500 experts. Its purpose is to inform UAE policymakers, strategists, and government leaders to execute the national plan aiming to position the UAE as a global partner and an attractive and influential economic hub.

The activation of We the UAE for Strategic Intelligence 2031 took place at the 2024 Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils in the presence of Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and co-chair of the Global Future Councils, and Professor Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of WEF.

The launch is the result of a strategic knowledge partnership between the UAE government and WEF signed during the 2024 WEF annual meeting in Davos in January.

Huda Al Hashimi, deputy minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, said the We the UAE for Strategic Intelligence 2031 platform will be a significant asset for the government, empowering decision-makers to execute national visions. “By collating vast amounts of knowledge and expertise in a single digital space, the platform will support the development of effective government strategies and policies.”

Olivier Schwab, managing director of WEF, emphasised the importance of adopting technology in government work: "By integrating strategic intelligence into the We the UAE 2031 vision, the UAE showcases how advanced intelligence and future-oriented thinking can enhance government capabilities.” The platform will support the UAE Government's continuous development efforts, enhancing its global leadership in developing and implementing solutions to global challenges,” said Schwab. The platform covers more than 70 global policy topics that are of strategic importance to the UAE. Its content stems from a wide range of reports, academic articles, and expert insights, including from WEF’s partner network. It also contains data sets that will support policymaking. In addition to providing knowledge, the platform represents a space for government leaders to exchange ideas and initiatives, fostering a more collaborative approach to public sector strategy. The Global Future Councils unite thought leaders from academia, government, international organizations, business, and civil society to form the world’s leading network for fostering innovation in shaping a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future.

The AMGFC24 gathered 500 experts, thought leaders and futurists from 80 countries across 30 councils to explore future opportunities in five key areas: technology and artificial intelligence, environment and climate, governance, economy and finance, and society.