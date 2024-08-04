UAE taxes: Submit queries, request a 'private clarification'; here's how

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Sun 4 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM

Under "private clarification", companies can submit a request to seek further clarification related to one tax, or more than one tax issued by the Federal Tax Authority (FTA). The companies had to pay for this service starting June 1, 2023.

Recently, FTA also announced that the fees paid for "private clarification" of tax would be refunded in some cases when the clarification was not issued. The fee refund went into effect on August 1.

What is a private clarification on tax and how can an individual or company apply for one? To know more about eligibility, documents required, and the process of submission, read on.

What is a private clarification?

Federal taxes that apply in the UAE include:

Value added Tax (VAT)

Excise Tax

Corporate and Business Tax

To help taxpayers understand their obligations and ensure compliance with the tax laws, the FTA issues guides and public clarifications. In addition, the FTA will also issue private clarifications to specific queries of individual taxpayers.

A private clarification is a document that will be issued, in response to the applicant's query about the tax treatment of specific transactions, by the FTA. The clarification will "provide guidance on the FTA's understanding of the tax legislation and its proper application to the facts" stated in the applicant's request.

Who is eligible to apply?

You can apply if you are an individual or company who has:

Analysed the relevant tax law, regulations and guidance and still finds that the answer is uncertain. Applicants must monitor all publications issued by the FTA including but not limited to the law, regulations, and guidance to avoid unnecessary and invalid submissions of a clarification application

An interest in the matter at hand (i.e. this is a genuine factual matter that has a material impact on your activities); the matter is not covered by previous clarifications issued by the FTA.

With regards to private clarification requests for Corporate Tax, the clarification request must only relate to Corporate Tax registration. Any clarification question not related to Corporate Tax registration will not be addressed by the FTA.

If you already registered with the FTA, the clarification form must be submitted by the authorised signatory from the registered email address. For non-registrants, the person submitting the request must provide valid proof of authorisation to submit the request.

Generally, the person (or the authorised signatory) seeking a clarification in relation to its business should submit the form. However, submissions will also be accepted from:

Appointed tax agents

Appointed legal representatives

Authorised signatory of representative member of tax group (if applicant is part of one)

It is important to note that tax advisors (who are not registered tax agents) are not permitted to submit any requests on behalf of another person.

Required documents

Documentary proof supporting factual and legal grounds on which your request is based. This could include sample invoices, contracts, payment slips, or other relevant documents

Formal letter including details of the facts, legal references, technical view, any alternative tax treatment which you consider may apply as well as question(s) for the FTA to clarify

Tax advice received (if any) in respect of the matter for which you are seeking clarification

Cover letter - description of clarification requested

If the clarification is required for multiple tax types, documentation related to all tax types in the request must be provided

Accepted file types are Excel, PDF, JPG, PNG and JPEG, and the individual file size limit is 5 MB.

Submitting the application

The applicant can submit the 'private clarification' form through the FTA mobile app or the EmaraTax platform. When applying, these are the relevant fields to fill, and information to submit:

Select relevant tax account

Those registered with the FTA must select the relevant TRN, and if the clarification is for more than one tax type, the other types can be selected at a later stage in the application.

Name of applicant

If the request is for a company, the name of the company should be filled, not the name of the person submitting the application. If the request is from a tax group, then the name of the representative member must be entered.

Tax Agent Approval Number

If applicable, enter the TAAN. It is important to note that the tax agent may submit a clarification request only for the particular tax type that they are authorised to assist with.

Clarification request information