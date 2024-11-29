UAE: Talabat raises Dh7.5 billion in largest global tech IPO so far this year

Talabat has announced the successful completion of the bookbuild and public subscription process for its initial public offering on the Dubai Financial Market. The Final Offer Price has been set at Dh1.60 per share, at the top end of the previously announced Offer Price Range, raising offer proceeds of Dh7.5 billion.

Talabat confirms the offering size of 4,657,648,125 shares, equivalent to 20 per cent of the company’s total issued share capital. As announced on November 27, 2024, the total offering size was increased during the book-building period to accommodate significant demand from international, regional and local investors.

The offering achieved a double-digit oversubscription level, with a number of sizeable anchor orders from global long-only investors and technology sector specialists.