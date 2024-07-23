E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE scam alert: Residents warned of fraudsters using trading company's name

Investors are urged to verify the identity of entities they are dealing with before signing any agreements or transferring money

by

Waheed Abbas
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Photo: AFP file used for illustrative purposes
Photo: AFP file used for illustrative purposes

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 1:10 PM

UAE residents have been warned against scammers using a licensed company’s name and other details to dupe investors.

The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), which regulates securities in the UAE, warned that “an unknown party is impersonating the name and description of ADS Securities” which is licensed by the regulator.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The scamsters used the official licence issued to ADS Securities to avoid any fraudulent practices by unknown entities.


“The SCA calls on all investors to verify the truth of the entity that they deal with before signing any agreements or making any financial transfers and to refer to the data of licensed companies published on SCA’s website,” the regulator said in an advisory.

Authorities in the UAE issue advisory to investors and residents, asking them to source information from reliable sources and check the authenticity of e-mails and messages sent to them through different channels so they don’t become victims of fraud.

Earlier, the SCA called on investors to refrain from dealing with Platinum FX company in relation to any activities that are subject to the authority's supervision as the company has not obtained the necessary licence to practice any such activities. “As such, SCA disclaims any responsibility for any dealings with this company in this regard,” said the regulator.

ALSO READ:

Waheed Abbas


More news from Business