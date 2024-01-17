UAE: Samsung launches Galaxy S24 series; prices, availability revealed

Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 17 Jan 2024, 10:00 PM

South Korean technology giant Samsung on Wednesday launched the latest variant of its popular Galaxy S series, which comes with a number of new AI-packed features.

The newly launched S24 series comes in three variants – Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24, and will be available in the UAE later this month. However, pre-orders for the UAE and Gulf consumers began on Wednesday evening.

Depending on the storage capacity of the models, prices for the base models range between Dh3,199 and Dh3,499; Plus has been priced between Dh3,899 and Dh4,399; while Ultra will cost between Dh5,099 and Dh6,599. Samsung’s Galaxy series and Apple’s iPhone are among the most sought-after launches that consumers in the UAE and around the world look forward to.

The devices are equipped with intelligent text and call translations as well as offering new and unique search options for consumers while browsing the internet. The live call translation will also be a major advantage for the frequent fliers from the UAE.

“Galaxy AI is built on our innovation heritage and deep understanding of how people use their phones. We’re excited to see how our users around the world empower their everyday lives with Galaxy AI to open up new possibilities,” said TM Roh, President and head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung is also offering seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates.

Importantly, the Galaxy S24 is also the first Galaxy S series to be designed with recycled steel and Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU). Galaxy S24 Ultra features a minimum of 40 per cent recycled steel in the speakers, and it includes a minimum of 10 per cent pre-consumer recycled TPU in the side and volume keys. Additionally, every Galaxy S24 comes in a packaging box made from 100 per cent recycled paper material.

Key features

Galaxy S24 makes it easier to chat with another student or colleague from abroad through its live translation facility – two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls within the native app. No third-party apps are required, and on-device AI keeps conversations completely private.

With an interpreter, live conversations can be instantly translated on a split-screen view so people standing opposite each other can read a text transcription of what the other person has said. It even works without cellular data or Wi-Fi.

For messages and other apps, its Chat Assist can help conversational tones to ensure communication sounds as it was intended: like a polite message to a co-worker or a short and catchy phrase for a social media caption. AI built into Samsung Keyboard can also translate messages in real-time in 13 languages. In the car, Android Auto will automatically summarise incoming messages and suggest relevant replies and actions, like sending someone your ETA, so you can stay connected while staying focused on the road.

For voice recordings, even when there are multiple speakers, Transcript Assist uses AI and Speech-to-Text technology to transcribe, summarise and even translate recordings.

Galaxy S24 is also the first phone to debut intuitive, gesture-driven Circle to Search with Google. With a long press on the home button, users can circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on Galaxy S24’s screen to see helpful, high-quality search results. Seeing a beautiful landmark in the background of a friend’s social media post or a surprising fun fact on YouTube Shorts can quickly become an accurate search to learn more – without having to leave that app.

Galaxy AI editing tools enable simple edits like erase, re-compose and remaster. For easier and more efficient optimizations, Edit Suggestion uses Galaxy AI to suggest perfectly suitable tweaks for each photo. To give users even more creative control and freedom, Generative Edit can fill in parts of an image background with generative AI. When a picture is crooked, AI will fill in the borders. When an object needs to be slightly moved to be in the perfect position, AI lets users adjust the position of the subject and generates a perfectly blended background in its original spot. Also, the new Instant Slow-mo can generate additional frames based on movements to smoothly slow down for a more detailed look.

Samsung Knox, Galaxy’s defence-grade, multi-layer security platform, safeguards critical information and protects against vulnerabilities with end-to-end secure hardware, real-time threat detection and collaborative protection.

