UAE pharmaceutical market outlook remains promising

Technicians at work at Globalpharma’s facilities. — Supplied photo

The outlook for the pharmaceutical market in the UAE is highly promising, supported by the government’s strong commitment to healthcare, a growing population, and rising healthcare needs, an industry veteran said.

Globalpharma, a subsidiary of Dubai Investments – a leading investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is actively contribute to national initiatives such as Operation 300bn and the Make it in the Emirates vision. “Through strategic partnerships, we are driving localization efforts, expanding our operations, and strengthening the UAE’s domestic supply chain. Globalpharma’s presence in the global export market not only reinforces the UAE’s economy but also aligns with Operation 300bn by advancing growth and innovation in the industrial sector,” Basem Al Barahmeh, GM, Globalpharma, told Khaleej Times in an interview.

Globalpharma’s UAE sales grew 16% year on year to $49 million this year, according to company data.

Globalpharma’s key areas of focus reflect its commitment to supporting the UAE’s strategic vision for industrial growth and self-reliance. By expanding local manufacturing capabilities, the company delivers a diverse range of high-quality, affordable medications, contributing to the development of a robust industrial ecosystem. Through fostering partnerships and strengthening the domestic supply chain, Globalpharma reduces reliance on imports, enhancing the UAE’s economic resilience and industrial advancement.

The synergy with Dubai Investments has further bolstered Globalpharma’s efforts in investing in cutting-edge research and development, driving innovation, and creating advanced therapies that position the UAE as a leader in pharmaceutical excellence. “Additionally, the company pioneers innovative formulations and localizes advanced technologies to optimize therapeutic outcomes and directly support the Make it in the Emirates initiative, paving the way for a future-ready industrial sector,” Al Barahmeh said.

Basem Albarahmeh, GM, Globalpharma

Globalpharma remains fully committed to contributing to the UAE’s vision of becoming a regional pharmaceutical hub. “Our efforts can significantly drive this transformation in several key ways. First, by attracting foreign investment, we aim to partner with international pharmaceutical companies, bringing cutting-edge technologies and global expertise to the UAE. This not only enhances the local industry but also strengthens the UAE’s competitive edge in the global market. We are also focused on developing local talent through robust training and development programs, ensuring a highly skilled workforce capable of driving innovation and meeting the evolving demands of the pharmaceutical sector. Another critical contribution is expanding our export markets, which allows us to increase the UAE’s global footprint in the pharmaceutical industry,” Al Barahmeh said. Globalpharma’s success in the region has inspired more firms to manufacture their products in the UAE rather than relying on imports. “This trend is helping to solidify the UAE’s position as a leading player in the global pharmaceutical industry, with Globalpharma playing a pivotal role in this transformation. By continuing to invest in local capabilities, nurture talent, and expand our reach both regionally and globally, Globalpharma is helping to shape the UAE’s emergence as a pharmaceutical hub,” Al Barahmeh said. An exterior view of the Globalpharma factory in Dubai. — Supplied photo Globalpharma’s strategic focus includes fostering international collaborations with leading global pharmaceutical companies, such as its long-standing partnership with GSK. “Through this collaboration, we have successfully localized the production of key medicines, particularly in the anti-infective category, contributing to the UAE’s self-sufficiency in essential healthcare products. Our advancement into the realm of herbal medicines, with two new herbal medicines now being produced locally at our manufacturing facilities, marks a significant step in diversifying our offerings, combining the benefits of traditional medicine with modern pharmaceutical standards to cater to a broader range of patient needs,” Al Barahmeh said. The company continues to pursue strategic partnerships with international pharmaceutical companies to leverage global expertise, integrate advanced manufacturing processes and cutting-edge technologies to production capabilities, Al Barahmeh said. “Through these collaborations, we aim to accelerate innovation by fostering joint research and development initiatives, enabling the faster introduction of new therapies to benefit patients in the UAE and the wider region,” he added.

Expanding local manufacturing remains a cornerstone of Globalpharma’s strategy. “By producing medicines within the UAE, we significantly reduce reliance on imports, thereby lowering production and logistics costs. This enables us to offer high-quality medications at more accessible prices. We are also optimizing our supply chain by streamlining operations to reduce costs and pass the savings directly to consumers,” Al Barahmeh said.