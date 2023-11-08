UAE: Pakistan holds roadshow in Dubai to attract FDI

Published: Wed 8 Nov 2023, 7:40 AM

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) of Pakistan organised an investment roadshow in Dubai this week to attract foreign investments under government-go-government (G2G) and government-to-business (G2B) frameworks.

The event brought together a large number of global businessmen and investors representing diverse sectors from the UAE, Pakistan and other countries.

The senior leadership of SIFC gave a comprehensive brief on the SIFC initiative, highlighting huge untapped potential and investment opportunities in key sectors of agriculture/ livestock, IT and telecom, mines and minerals and energy.

Major policy-level interventions, undertaken through the SIFC platform to improve the investment ecosystem in the country, were also highlighted.

The leadership of SIFC proactively engaged the investors and pitched SIFC's projects in the key sectors; SIFC welcomed the investments from public and private sectors and assured an all-out support to realise such ventures through a collaborative 'Whole of the Government Approach'.

The investors’ community lauded the event as an important initiative which afforded opportunities to engage investors across the world. The investors exuded great confidence in the SIFC initiative, which is a novel approach towards regaining investors' trust, and exhibited keen interest in the investment opportunities broached by the SIFC.

The Pakistan investment roadshow helped project SIFC initiatives in a great way on the global stage. The event also provided great opportunities for global investors for networking with the Pakistani public and private sectors, and it is expected to open new vistas of investment collaboration.

SIFC presents its compliments to Pakistan's Embassy in UAE and other partners for organising such a wonderful event with wholehearted efforts and vigour.

