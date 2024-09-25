UAE: New rules issued for insurance brokers from next year

EDB drives economic diversification and industrial growth across the emirates
Insurance brokers in the UAE cannot combine their role with any other insurance related profession nor become partners or agents of any other broker, according to new regulations issued by the Central Bank of the UAE.
Under the new rule, insurance companies may not communicate directly or indirectly with policyholders that are clients of the insurance broker whether at inception or renewal in order to deprive these brokers of remuneration.
The law mandates that insurance firms must pay the agreed remuneration to the broker within the deadline specific in the applicable Insurance Brokerage Agreement, which must not exceed 10 business days from receipt by the insurance companies of premium payments. When premium is paid in instalments, remuneration must also be paid within instalments, subject to the same time restrictions.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The new regulations, shared by the legal firm HFW, will come into effect from February 15, 2025.
The article about the new laws was authored by HFW’s partners Sam Wakerley and John Barlow, senior associate Thomas Neighbour, and associate Benjamin Obinali.
The regulations apply to onshore UAE regulated entities, including all insurance brokers; all insurance companies; foreign branches of insurance companies licensed to underwrite primary insurance and reinsurance (including Takaful); and reinsurers.
Brokers licensed in financial free zones for reinsurance businesses are exempt from these changes as a regulatory regime of the free zone will apply to them.
Importantly, HFW lawyers noted that regulations put out a number of prohibitions on insurance brokerages and their staff, including:
The law requires brokers to adhere to best practices such as assisting clients with claims procedures, including asking for any missing documents within two business days of receipt of the claim application form; informing clients within 20 days before the expiry date of the policy for renewals in writing; and using official email among others.
The new regulations prohibit insurance brokers from collecting claims settlements as they must be paid directly by the insurance companies to policyholders. It only applies to primary insurance operations as reinsurance operations are exempt and are subject to the terms of any reinsurance brokerage agreement.
HFW’s lawyers explained in the note that under the new regulations, insurance brokers are expressly prohibited from offering discounts to clients out of the remuneration that they receive from companies. Brokers must additionally avoid any action that would lead to market manipulation in terms of pricing. Any discounts offered to clients must come directly from the insurance company.
The legal firm said in a note that brokers are required to enter into and maintain Insurance Brokerage Agreements with at least two insurance companies, which, at a minimum, address the duration of the agreement, termination provisions, types and lines of business, geographical areas, and remuneration. The agreements may not make the broker responsible for any unpaid premium by clients and also not authorise brokers to issue insurance policies or endorsements, nor amend the same, except in the case of motor certificates.
ALSO READ:
EDB drives economic diversification and industrial growth across the emirates
Memorandum of understanding aims to integrate cutting-edge technologies into their logistics and trading platforms.
UAE corporate tax law provides for a formula to calculate the FTC
Anyone who completes the Kafaat programme by the UAE-based group will gain knowledge that usually takes years to acquire
Over 50,000 carats of polished diamonds will be offered for sale
Senior Visa official lauds progressive steps taken by the UAE
70 brokerage firms now authorised by DIFC, representing largest cluster in the UAE
Fed cuts rates by half a percentage point, cites ‘greater confidence’ on inflation