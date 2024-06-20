UAE Ministry of Finance launches new transformational projects

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs

Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 7:39 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 7:40 PM

The UAE Ministry of Finance today announced the implementation of transformational projects that support the country's efforts to transition towards the future and enhance its competitiveness, in line with the'We the UAE 2031' vision and the UAE's efforts to become the global hub for the new economy over the next ten years.

These projects are unique in achieving a significant positive impact in all sectors within short periods of time. These projects support the UAE Government's efforts to accelerate the achievement of the government's foresight objectives, with a focus on achieving financial results in line with the'We the UAE 2031' vision, which requires doubling efforts to achieve key national indicators of the vision positively reflecting on society and the country's various industries and sectors.

Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, highlighted that the UAE, in its second 50-year journey, prioritises developing governmental work to be able to meet the future requirements of the nation by adopting new methodologies and ways of working through the digital transformation. He noted that these are pursued by the UAE to achieve a quantum leap in project implementation, budget preparation, and resource management.

He emphasised the Ministry's efforts to develop government services by focusing on areas that enhance the competitiveness of the economic environment and its ability to attract foreign investments. Among these efforts are empowering Emiratis to represent the UAE internationally.