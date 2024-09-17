UAE: Microsoft, Abu Dhabi-based AI firm to set up two new centres

Photo: Wam

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 5:28 PM

Microsoft and United Arab Emirates-based artificial intelligence company G42 will open two centres in Abu Dhabi to work on "responsible" AI initiatives, the companies said on Tuesday.

The UAE, led by government-backed firm G42, is striving to become a global leader in AI and is investing heavily in it to diversify away from oil.

The companies said the deal built on their April partnership, under which Microsoft is investing $1.5 billion in the Emirati firm.

The first centre will bring together academic researchers and AI practitioners from the private sector to develop and share best practices in responsible AI.

The other centre will focus on tasks including developing large language models - computer programs that draw from vast amounts of text to generate responses to queries - for "underrepresented languages".

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala and U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake hold stakes in G42, whose chairman, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is the UAE's national security advisor and the president's brother.