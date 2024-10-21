UAE: 36% of business travellers lose up to 8 hours a day due to travel stress

As global business travel continues to grow, 36 per cent of business travellers in the UAE are losing up to eight hours a day due to travel related stress, a new report shows.

Blacklane, a premium chauffeur service, released a report titled “Premium Meets Productivity: The Changing Face of Travel and Work” which shows that as executives increasingly take to the skies, C-level professionals, in particular, report significant productivity losses.

To boost productivity, up to 97 per cent of business travellers are combining work with leisure, opting for premium services such as chauffeur-driven transport to ensure smooth and efficient travel experiences.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Rising ‘bleisure’ trend

Ninety four per cent of UAE business travellers have noted that luxury enhances both productivity and success, aligning with the rising ‘bleisure’ trend --where business and leisure merge.

With business travel spending in the region expected to increase by 11.2 per cent in 2024, the report highlights the evolving relationship between business travel, wellness, and productivity, emphasising the potential of premium services to boost professionals’ efficiency.

Only 18 per cent of UAE business travellers see cost as a primary concern, while 2 in 5 prefer premium services for a better business travel experience.

The report reveals that nearly 95 per cent of business travellers believe luxury amenities, such as chauffeur-driven services and business-class flights, significantly improve productivity. This emphasizes the growing demand for premium services in the region.

Safety and comfort are integral

Furthermore, combining business with leisure is becoming more popular in the Middle East. Mastercard’s “Affluent Travel 2024” report indicates that wealthy people, particularly those aged 18-34, are nearly twice as likely as the global average to extend business trips for leisure purposes.

Blacklane’s findings support this trend, showing that 96 per cent of UAE business travellers blend work and leisure, with 95 per cent making time for personal activities and relaxation during their trips.

Dr Jens Wohltorf, CEO and Founder at Blacklane, said, “This report highlights a significant shift in business travel, where enhancing comfort and ensuring safety is not just a perk, but essential for boosting productivity, especially among executives. Understanding these evolving expectations is crucial for the industry and businesses overall to better meet the needs of today’s executive travellers.”

“As the UAE continues to emerge as a hub for business travel, there’s a growing appreciation for premium services that cater to both efficiency and comfort,” said Nicolas Soucaille, Regional Head of Middle East at Blacklane.

“The demand for experiences that boost productivity and well-being is increasingly evident among UAE-based executives. Our research shows that business travellers in the region are prioritising solutions that minimise travel stress and enhance their performance," he added.

"The enthusiasm for chauffeur services and premium-class travel highlights a shift towards seamless, high-quality journeys designed to maximise efficiency while also enable our guests to arrive in the best possible state of mind,” he elaborated.

The study further shows a surge in demand for premium travel experiences, particularly among UAE business travellers. It revealed that 39 per cent of travellers, or 2 in 5, consider the availability of premium options -- such as business-class flights and chauffeur-driven transfers -- a key factor in deciding to travel for work. Privacy and safety are top priorities for 33 per cent of these professionals, while punctuality and comfort are equally important for 31 per cent. Ride activity at DXB Reflecting the elevated expectations of business travellers and Dubai’s dynamic business environment, Blacklane UAE’s data reveals distinct trends in ride activity. Dubai International Airport (DXB) remains the busiest hub, with over 12,000 rides logged this year and an average guest wait time of 47 minutes. This high volume underscores Dubai’s prominence as a global business centre, with peak ride activity occurring on weekday mornings and evenings as executives travel between key business areas like DIFC and Downtown Dubai. These trends emphasise the importance of premium, efficient services tailored to Dubai’s fast-paced professional scene. The demand for luxury amenities is also evident: nearly 51 per cent or half of respondents expect five-star hotels and private airport transfers as standard features for business trips, highlighting a shift towards high-quality experiences designed to provide convenience and ease for busy professionals. ALSO READ: Dubai: Not enough villas in the market? Developers explain why Source of Fate Properties breaks ground on debut Al Marjan Island project